Entrepreneur-turned-spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal has become one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss 19, with her ex-friend Balraj Singh sparking headlines by calling her “fake.”

The new season of Bigg Boss 19 is barely a week old, and contestant Tanya Mittal has already emerged as a headline-maker. Known as a “spiritual influencer,” Tanya has built a reputation for her outspoken personality and bold statements, both inside and outside the house. Her every move is being closely watched, and the buzz has only intensified after her rumoured ex-boyfriend shared his thoughts publicly.

Who is Balraj Singh, and what did he say about Tanya?

Balraj Singh, a writer, poet, influencer, and Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Sehalpura in Uttar Pradesh, recently posted a video about Tanya on his YouTube channel, which has over 1.4K subscribers. On Instagram, he enjoys a following of 2.6 million.

Speaking about their past, Balraj said, “I had a friendship with her that was known to both our audience and the public.”

However, he was critical of her personality, “Our friendship could not continue because I found her to be ‘fake,’ and I do not like fake people.”

He further accused her of manipulating situations and claimed she used spirituality for fame, “She presents herself as a spiritual influencer while, in my view, making religion ‘cheap’ for the sake of fame.”

Yet, Balraj did acknowledge her success, saying, “I still respect her and acknowledge her business acumen and popularity. I am speaking the truth and urge Tanya to show her real personality rather than a constructed one.”

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Born on September 27, 2000, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Tanya studied at Vidya Public School and later pursued architecture at Chandigarh University. At 19, she launched her entrepreneurial journey with just Rs 500, creating her venture Handmade Love, a handbag and accessory brand.

Crowned Miss Asia Tourism 2018, Tanya has represented India at an international pageant in Lebanon. Beyond pageantry, she has worked with organisations like Girl Up and Pink Legal to advocate for women’s rights. She also serves as the Associate Director of the Bliss Foundation, which supports underprivileged communities. Notably, she has adopted a village near Gwalior and fosters two children, funding their education and basic needs.

What is Tanya Mittal’s net worth?

According to reports, Tanya has an estimated net worth of around Rs 2 crores. Her earnings come from her business, social media presence, brand collaborations, advertisements, and international promotions. With 2.6 million followers on Instagram, she describes herself as a public figure, entrepreneur, podcaster, and cultural explorer.

What has Tanya revealed about her relationships?

Tanya has openly shared her struggles with love and heartbreak. In a podcast, she admitted, “I have been in love many times, and I have always been in love with the wrong people. I still haven’t found the love that I was looking for.”

She also recalled a painful breakup in 2018, where her partner allegedly left her because she wasn’t “beautiful” enough. Tanya revealed she lost 15 kgs and underwent multiple beauty treatments as a form of “revenge,” saying, “Now, when so many people call me beautiful, that is my biggest revenge for him.”

Bigg Boss 19 and Tanya’s role in the house

The current season features 16 contestants, including Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Nagma Mirajkar, and Baseer Ali. With her bold presence and ongoing controversies, Tanya Mittal is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about participants this season.

