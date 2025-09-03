



As announced earlier today, McLaren Group Limited has completed the purchase of MSP Sports Capital’s equity interest in McLaren Racing, including its Formula 1 Team.

The transaction will enable Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company and CYVN Holding, an advanced mobility operator and investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, to increase their share and assume full ownership of the iconic British motor racing business.

Mumtalakat will continue as majority shareholder with CYVN Holdings owning a non-controlling stake.

MSP’s investment came at a pivotal moment in the business, providing vital capital that contributed to the company’s efforts in stabilizing business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, funding infrastructure upgrades, and retaining and recruiting world-class talent. Over the last five years, with the support received from its shareholders, McLaren has returned to the front of the Formula 1 grid, rebuilt its competitiveness across multiple racing series, and enhanced its long term commercial strength.

Jahm Najafi, Partner and Chairman, MSP Sports Capital, said: “Formula One has transformed into a global media and entertainment platform thanks in no small part to the vision of savvy team owners like McLaren Group Limited, who have demonstrated time and again, year after year, the ability to drive innovation, performance, and results in a sport we believe has no equal in terms of its long-term economic potential. We are honored to have been able to work with Mumtalakat and the McLaren team and we look forward to staying involved in this incredible sport as active supporters.”

Jeff Moorad, Partner and CEO, MSP Sports Capital, said: “As long-time sports industry veterans and owners across global leagues and franchises, Jahm and I have seen firsthand what it takes to rebuild iconic brands and position teams for sustained success. When we invested in McLaren Racing, our goal was to bring that same experience, capital, and commitment to help restore one of motorsport’s most legendary brands. We are proud to have played a role along with our partners in strengthening McLaren’s foundations — its leadership, infrastructure, and competitive edge—and to see the team once again fighting for championships. With ownership now consolidated in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, McLaren is poised for an even brighter future, and we look forward to cheering on Zak Brown, Andrea Stella, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and the rest of the team. We also would like to thank our friends at UBS O’Connor and Ares Capital Management, who along with a handful of family offices, came along with us for this incredible journey.”

With this transaction, MSP Sports Capital will no longer hold an equity interest in McLaren Racing. Najafi, currently Vice Chairman of the McLaren Racing board of directors, and Moorad both will vacate their McLaren Racing board seats.

Financial terms of the transaction are confidential and will not be disclosed.

About MSP Sports Capital Partners

Founded in 2019 by Jahm Najafi and Jeff Moorad, MSP Sports Capital Partners is a New York-based private investment firm that makes equity and credit investments across the global sports ecosystem. The firm prioritizes controlling and influential stakes in teams, leagues, and adjacent sports-related businesses. Current investments include a controlling interest in the X Games and the forthcoming X Games League and holdings in European football clubs including Estoril Praia (Portugal), AD Alcorcón (Spain), SK Beveren (Belgium), FC Augsburg (Germany) and Brøndby IF (Denmark). The firm also made a 2023 investment in the Premier League’s Everton F.C. that it successfully exited in the summer of 2024.

