N Srinivasan appointed as the new chairman of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings

N Srinivasan and his daughter Rupa Gurunath has been appointed as the directors at the Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited as of Februray 10, 2025.

N Srinivasan

New Delhi: India Cements promoter N Srinivasan has been appointed as the chairman of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL), the company that owns the Chennai Super Kings IPL team.

N. Srinivasan and his daughter Rupa Gurunath were named Additional Directors of CSKCL by the Board of Directors, effective February 10, 2025. The annual report states that resolutions for their formal appointment as directors will be presented to shareholders as part of the Special Business in the notice for the upcoming AGM.

N Srinivasan and his daughter Rupa Gurunath join the CSK Board

As a result, Srinivasan and his daughter join the CSK Board for the first time. A few months have passed since Ultratech acquired Srinivasan and Rupa’s stake in India Cements in December 2024.

As of FY25, EWS Finance & Investments Private Ltd. owns 47.08 percent of CSKCL, followed by N Srinivasan with 0.11 percent, Chitra Srinivasan with 0.03 percent, and Rupa Gurunath with 0.01 percent.

K S Viswanathan was named Managing Director for a three-year term on January 19, 2025.

Responding to repeated shareholder requests in previous AGMs, CSK is set to announce its first-ever dividend for FY25. According to the annual report, the board has recommended a dividend of Re. 1 per equity share of ₹0.10, totaling ₹37.9 crore. Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, this dividend will be paid from the profits of FY25.

CSK reported a 20% and 4.7% decline in net profit and revenue for FY25

CSK reported a 20 percent decline in net profit and a 4.7% decline in revenues for FY25. In FY25, CSK made ₹644 crore in revenue and ₹181 crore in profit. The company explained that the revenue growth in FY24 was impacted by the lack of prize money.

“The Season XVIII of the Indian Premier League commenced on 22nd March 2025 and the matches were played from March to June 2025. While your IPL Franchise Chennai Super Kings did not qualify for the Knockouts, we remain optimistic of a strong comeback and an improved performance in the upcoming seasons,” the company said in its annual report.

In light of its global expansion into international franchises and other strategic business requirements, CSK is seeking shareholder approval to raise its borrowing limit from ₹500 crore to ₹750 crore.

“The company is constantly expanding its global footprint by participating in T20 leagues hosted by other nations with its global franchises like “Joburg Super Kings” in Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League and “Texas Super Kings” in Major League Cricket in The United States of America, and by increasing the number of its Cricket Academies abroad. The company says it is also setting up, developing and managing various sports academies and performance centres and these are set to increase in the near future.

Additionally, CSK intends to amend its Memorandum of Association to generate revenue from its owned playfields, courts, stadiums, and other utility centers and properties. “The incremental income from the proposal would complement the existing business of the company,” it said in the annual report.

