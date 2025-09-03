



Global consumer technology and durables market grew 4.6%, generating $403 billion in revenue.

IT sales lead growth with 11% increase in revenue driven by replacement cycles.

Consumers buy tech & durables online and prioritize brands offering value for money.

NielsenIQ (NIQ) (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced the latest sales trends and data for the global Consumer Tech and Durables (T&D) market at IFA Berlin, 2025. From January to June 2025, the market generated $403 billion in revenue, reflecting a 4.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

NIQ anticipates this upward trend to hold, projecting stable performance, with revenue expected to grow by +2% for the full year 2025. While 2025 has been a resilient year for the consumer technology and durables market so far, inflation, tariffs and trade dynamics continue to test this resilience. Consumers are shopping smarter, spending more, and driving steady momentum in a market that’s learning to thrive under pressure.

Consumer behavior across the global Tech and Durables market continues to reflect the influence of local purchasing power and price sensitivity. In the first half of 2025, Western Europe returned to positive growth with Developed Asia still in decline. In contrast, China surged by 11.5%, the Middle East grew by 5%, and Emerging Asia and Latin America returned to growth. China’s strong performance was largely fueled by its government trade-in policy. However, consumers are impacted by global uncertainty, with 70% of global respondents stating they shopped more carefully for everyday necessities (NIQ Consumer Life Study 2025).

“Consumers are becoming more deliberate in how and when they spend,” commented Michael McLaughlin, SVP – Tech & Durables Retail, NIQ. “NIQ’s gfknewron Consumer data shows a clear trend: shoppers are timing their purchases strategically—often waiting for promotions—but when they do buy, they tend to spend more than originally planned. This behavior underscores the power of perceived value and the continued relevance of promotional events in driving sales.”

Omnichannel Momentum and Value-Driven Choices Shape Consumer Behaviour

Omnichannel retailing continues to gain traction, with 37% of global Tech and Durables sales occurring online in the first half of 2025—a 9% increase compared to the same period last year. As consumers navigate a dynamic market environment, value remains a top priority: 60% of global respondents say the most important thing about a brand is that it offers good value for money.

IT Sector Spurs Growth

In the first half of 2025, the IT sector is driving growth in the global Tech & Durables market, while several other categories are showing early signs of stabilization.

IT (Mobile PCs, monitors, etc.): plus 11%

Telecom (Smartphones, etc.): plus 4%

Small Domestic Appliances (Fryers, mixers, etc.): plus 5%

Major Domestic Appliances (Washing machines, fridges, ovens, etc.): plus 5%

Consumer Electronics (TVs, soundbars, etc.): minus 0.8%

Data Highlights:

IT

The growth in this sector is largely driven by the ongoing device replacement cycle and the end of Windows 10 support.

Laptop sales grew 13% globally, with gaming laptops up 23% and high-refresh-rate monitors (240Hz+) surging by 280%.

AI is not a key purchase driver for most end consumers despite accounting for 39 percent of the laptop market. This highlights a gap between innovation and consumer perception.

AI laptop sales via B2B channels in Europe rose by 195% according to MI Supply Chain insights. Businesses are increasingly investing in AI-capable PCs to support productivity, automation, and emerging workloads, reinforcing the role of lifecycle and performance-driven upgrades in accelerating adoption across B2B and B2C markets.

These trends underscore that lifecycle-driven upgrades and evolving use cases are accelerating the adoption of AI-capable PCs.

Consumer electronics

Television

Sales globally continued to be in decline by minus 2 percent, but China’s subsidy programs provide a significant boost.

Demand for larger screens (70”+) grew by a strong 14% and advanced display technologies beyond pure LCD saw a robust growth by 26%.

Smartphones

Global sales grew 4% in the first half of 2025 strongly influenced by subsidy schemes in China.

Premium models priced above $600 grew by 7%, while growth in sub-$600 models was stagnant. This reflects a dual trend: consumers are holding onto devices longer, opting for higher-end replacements, while entry-level buyers are increasingly turning to refurbished options.

Refurbished smartphones are on the rise. In France, it accounts for 41% of sales in the sub-600-euro segment (NIQ digital purchase data).

Portable Audio

Innovation is driving momentum in portable audio, with Open-Ear Headphones growing at 32% year-to-date.

This is the only subsegment showing growth across all tracked regions, fueled by new use-cases and tech upgrades.

Domestic appliances

Growth in the home appliances sector is being driven by three key consumer preferences: sustainability, simplification and AI-powered intelligence.

A-labelled energy-efficient Major Domestic Appliances product sales in Europe rose from 19% in 2023 to 31% in 2025, signaling a continued relevance of sustainability criteria during purchase journey.

However, volume growth outpaced value growth suggesting a continued focus on value-centric purchases and affordability.

Air fryers declined by 1% indicating early saturation in some markets. Despite this, it is growing with the rise of multi-basket which grew by plus 18 percent, high-capacity air fryers.

Vacuum cleaners grew by 13%, with robots growing plus 34 percent and wet-dry models also experiencing strong double-digit increases, driven by demand for convenience and automation.

As the global Tech & Durables market moves into the second half of 2025, signs point to cautious optimism. With innovation, affordability, and regional resilience driving momentum, the industry is poised to navigate uncertainty with measured confidence. To explore more about our Technology & Durables range and to meet an expert, visit here.

Methodology:

NIQ regularly collects POS (point of sales) data in more than 70 countries worldwide for the consumer electronics, photography, telecommunications, information technology, office equipment, and small and large household appliances sectors. Global Data excludes North America and Russia presented in US dollars NSP (non-subsides price), except stated otherwise. Consumer behavior data is from consumer survey-based studies like Consumer Life 2025 and gfknewron Consumer which is done quarter on quarter basis unless explicitly stated.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world’s population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™. For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

