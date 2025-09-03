Home

Entertainment

Not Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, this Bigg Boss 19 contestant is reportedly being paid double, earns Rs 2.5 lakh per episode, name is…

This contestant is reportedly earning a massive Rs 2.5 lakh per day for his stint on Bigg Boss 19. Dive in to know more about the in-house drama and who’s topping the pay charts this season.

Bigg Boss 19 has quickly become a hot topic, not just for its dramatic twists but also for the staggering fees commanded by its contestants. Among the ensemble, one television actor has emerged as the highest-paid participant this season, earning a remarkable Rs 2.5 lakh per episode. This compensation is reportedly double that of another contestant, who is said to receive Rs 1.25 lakh per episode.

Who is this contestant?

Here we are talking about Gaurav Khanna, renowned for his role in the popular TV series Anupamaa, has previously showcased his versatility by winning Celebrity MasterChef India. His participation in Bigg Boss 19 has not only elevated the show’s entertainment quotient but also set a new benchmark for contestant remuneration. Reports suggest that his weekly earnings amount to Rs 17.5 lakh, positioning him among the top earners in the show’s history.

How much are other contestants getting?

The buzz around contestant fees has added another layer of intrigue to the show. Singer Amaal Mallik stands next to Gaurav, as he is getting paid Rs 1.25 lakh per episode. Other notable participants include digital creator Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal and actress Ashnoor Kaur, each reportedly earning Rs 6 lakh per week. In contrast, contestants like Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari are among the lower-paid, with earnings around Rs 1 lakh per week.

More about Bigg Boss

Beyond the financial aspects, Bigg Boss 19 continues to deliver high-voltage drama. Recent episodes have showcased intense confrontations, such as the altercation between Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali, which escalated to personal belongings being damaged. However, new developments in the show have made a huge twist and turn as the tension between Farrhana Bhatt and Basser Ali is blossoming into a love story. Such incidents keep audiences hooked, contributing to the show’s soaring popularity.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Story Highlights

Gaurav Khanna is the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 19, earning Rs 2.5 lakh per episode. Music composer Amaal Mallik earns Rs 1.25 lakh per episode, placing him second in terms of pay. Other notable contestants like Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, and Tanya Mittal earn Rs 6 lakh per week. Intense drama and budding relationships continue to drive viewership, especially between Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali.

Bigg Boss 19 is not only entertaining viewers with drama and emotional rollercoasters but also drawing attention with the high paychecks of its contestants. Gaurav Khanna leads the chart as the highest-paid participant, followed by Amaal Mallik and other influencers and actors.











