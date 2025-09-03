Home

Novak Djokovic reaches US Open 2025 semifinals, defeats Taylor Fritz, BREAKS new Open era record

Novak Djokovic defeated fourth seed Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the US Open 2025 semifinals where he will face five-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz.



Novak Djokovic

New Delhi: Modern tennis great Novak Djokovic secured a victory over fourth seed Taylor Fritz to reach the men’s singles semifinals at the US Open 2025. Djokovic secured the quarterfinal victory with scores of 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, boosted his flawless head-to-head record against Fritz to 11-0.

The win also marked Djokovic’s record-extending 53rd Grand Slam semifinal, including a record-equalling 14 at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic has matched Jimmy Connors record for the most US Open semifinal appearances.

“It was an incredibly close match. It was really anybody’s match,” said Djokovic, who has now matched Jimmy Connors for the most US Open semifinal appearances.

“I thought I was really lucky to save some crucial break points in the second set. I think for most of the second and third sets he was the better player.” Djokovic added

Fritz, who was the runner-up of 2024, fell short of Djokovic’s level as the world No. 7 claimed a four-set victory. With the exit of the No.4-seeded Fritz, the US will continue to go without a male singles Grand Slam champion, a streak that has lasted since Andy Roddick’s 2003 US Open triumph.

Alcaraz hasn’t lost a set yet in the tournament

Carlos Alcaraz, five-time major champion hasn’t lost a set yet in the tournament. He will face Djokovic in his fourth slam semifinal of the year on Friday. Earlier Tuesday, he defeated No.20 Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic holds a 5-3 head-to-head lead over No.2 seed Alcaraz, having won their two most recent games, the Australian Open quarterfinals this January and last year’s Paris Olympics final, where he achieved his long-awaited goal of securing a gold medal for his country.

Friday’s clash between Djokovic and Alcaraz marks their fifth meeting at a Grand Slam, but their first at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic has won all three of their last hard-court encounters.

The last two men’s quarterfinals between Alex de Minaur vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime, and defending champion Jannik Sinner vs. Lorenzo Musetti are scheduled on Wednesday in an all-Italian matchup at night.

