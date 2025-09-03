Owl Labs’ Meeting Owl 4+ Earns Microsoft Teams Certification, Expanding Enterprise-Ready Hybrid Meeting Solutions





Owl Labs, the leader in 360-degree AI-powered video conferencing and hybrid collaboration technology, today announced its Meeting Owl 4+ has achieved Microsoft Teams certification. With this milestone, the Meeting Owl 4+ joins the Meeting Owl 3 and Owl Bar as peripherals that are certified for Microsoft Teams. With its full ecosystem now certified, Owl Labs provides IT professionals with a comprehensive suite of industry-leading hybrid collaboration solutions.

With this achievement, Owl Labs reinforces its role as a trusted IT partner, serving nearly 250,000 organizations and 92 of the Fortune 100. The Teams certification validates that Owl Labs products meet the rigorous requirements of IT buyers and ensures optimal functionality in enterprise ecosystems.

“Earning Microsoft Teams certification across our product line demonstrates our commitment to enterprise IT buyers," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. "Our customers now have complete confidence that every device in the Owl Labs ecosystem meets the highest standards for Teams integration, giving IT teams the flexibility to deploy our solutions across any size meeting space while maintaining consistent performance and reliability."

Owl Labs redefines the hybrid meeting experience by leveling the playfield between remote and in-room participants. More organizations are moving beyond rigid, traditional wall-mounted systems and embracing Owl’s modular, plug-and-play solutions that deliver portability, affordability, and flexibility. Whether it’s a small roundtable or a larger gathering, Owl Labs technology scales to every space and meeting type.

The Teams certification adds to Owl Labs’ growing list of enterprise-ready validations, including TAA Compliance, Cyber Essentials Plus, and BIS certification, which meet stringent security and compliance standards for government and enterprise buyers globally. That same focus on reliability extends to Owl Labs’ U.S.-developed software, which is continually updated to deliver ongoing innovation that enhances the meeting experience and meets evolving security protocols.

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions for hybrid organizations. Its connected device system and Owl Intelligence System™ software make meetings more inclusive and collaborative by leveling the playing field between remote and in-room participants. The Meeting Owl® product line is the first AI-powered, WiFi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker that automatically zooms in on whoever’s speaking. Owl Labs has raised $47 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more, visit OwlLabs.com.

