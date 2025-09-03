Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) Announces Telangana as Partner State for 12th Annual Forum





The Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) is set to host its 12th Annual Forum, its flagship event, on 18-19 September 2025 in New Delhi. This year, the forum proudly announces the State of Telangana as its official Partner State, underscoring the critical role of states in shaping India’s economic and global engagement story. The partnership with Telangana provides a unique platform to showcase the state’s leadership and proactive role in advancing the Annual Forum’s theme of ‘India and the World’.

This year’s Annual Forum comes at a crucial juncture, as India navigates complex global dynamics, slowing consumption, and structural reforms, with its sights firmly set on the goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. With a sharp focus on supply chain partnerships, infrastructure transformation, and innovation-driven reforms, the Forum will provide valuable insights for corporates, policymakers, and public affairs professionals. The active participation and insights from the Telangana government will enrich discussions on how states can drive national progress and global engagement.

Over the years, the Annual Forum has emerged as the premier platform for high-level dialogue on long-term policy, economic direction, and stakeholder engagement in India.

"I am delighted that Telangana and PAFI are partnering for their prestigious annual conclave. Telangana, India’s youngest state, is shaping a bold and inclusive future with Telangana Rising 2047, a vision to grow into a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and $3 trillion by 2047, when India will celebrate the centenary of its Independence. We are keen to transform our state and society into one of India's first fully developed regions by the highest global standards and look forward to PAFI playing a key proactive role in this ambitious, transformative journey," said A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of the State of Telangana.

The 2025 Forum will centre around the theme: ‘India and the World—Collaboration • Connectivity • Competitiveness’. This theme highlights India’s need to align its policies, industries, and institutions to capitalise on global shifts and build stronger trade, innovation, and policy linkages. The event will convene ministers, senior government officials, CEOs, legislators, global experts, thought leaders, academia, media, and civil society—driving meaningful dialogue and action.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, President, PAFI, said, “The Annual Forum continues to be a platform where ideas converge, and partnerships begin. This year’s theme speaks to the core of India’s growth strategy—deepening global linkages, strengthening internal competitiveness, and enabling world-class infrastructure. Our partnership with the State of Telangana exemplifies this, showcasing how progressive state policies are vital to India's global ascent.”

Ajay Khanna, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus – Annual Forum, PAFI, said, “In a world marked by volatility and transformation, the 12th Annual Forum will provide a powerful setting for thought leadership and strategic dialogue on India’s evolving role in the global order. This is the moment to think long-term, act boldly, and collaborate widely. We are particularly excited to collaborate with the Telangana government to highlight the significant contributions of states to India's competitiveness and global connectivity.”

The 12th Annual Forum builds on the resounding success of its 11th edition which brought together 70 distinguished speakers across 12 sessions over two days including Union Ministers, Secretaries, CEO’s, Policy experts and thought leaders.





