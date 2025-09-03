Saeed Jaffrey daughter Sakina Jeffery left Bollywood, became Hollywood Superstar; Here’s how she looks now

Home

When we talk about the veteran actors of the film industry, Saeed Jaffrey’s name definitely comes to mind. Though he was not a lead actor, he entertained audiences immensely through numerous films by playing memorable supporting roles. Of course, he is no longer with us, but his name is still remembered and often discussed.

A big reason for this continued recognition is his daughter, Sakina Jaffrey. Sakina is a well-known actress who has carried forward her father’s legacy, not in Bollywood, but in Hollywood. Let’s learn a little more about Sakina.

Who is Saeed Jaffrey’s daughter, Sakina Jaffrey?

Saeed Jaffrey was actually a British actor of Indian origin. However, he worked in Hindi cinema for many decades. His first marriage was to Madhur Jaffrey in 1958, who was a popular actress in the industry. Their marriage lasted for eight years. The couple had a daughter from this marriage, named Sakina Jaffrey.

After her divorce from Saeed, Madhur Jaffrey married American violinist Sanford Allen and moved abroad permanently with her daughter, Sakina. As a result, Sakina Jaffrey began her acting career in Hollywood instead of Bollywood, and today, she is one of the well-known actresses there.

Sakina has carried forward the legacy of Saeed Jaffrey, who acted in over 150 films, and taken his name to great heights in the field of acting. Interestingly, despite their estranged relationship, Sakina considers Saeed her true father, as she believes that during her childhood, he did not want to divorce her mother.

Sixty-three-year-old Sakina Jaffrey began her acting career in 1988 with the film The Perfect Murder. Since then, she has been active in Hollywood for over three decades. Some of her most popular movies and series include Cotton Mary, Chutney Popcorn, The Hating Game, Timeless, to name a few.











