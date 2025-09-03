Home

Sanju Samson gives up leadership position of THIS team just days before Asia Cup 2025

Sanju Samson played his debut season in the KCL for Kochi Blue Tigers has stepped down from his leadership position as he is set to join the Indian team in the UAE for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) franchise Kochi Blue Tigers announced Mohammed Shanu as their new vice-captain, replacing Sanju Samson.

The sudden change in the leadership role signals Sanju Samson’s temporary departure from the KCL, as he is set to join the Indian team in the UAE for the Asia cup which in set to begin on September 9.

Kochi Blue Tigers secured a convincing 3-wicket victory over Alleppey Ripples, thanks to an impressive knock by Sanju Samson as he scored 83 off 41 deliveries, which also confirmed there spot in the semifinals.

Sanju Samson had an impressive KCL season

In his maiden KCL season, Sanju scored 368 runs in five innings which included three half-centuries and a century. He played under the captaincy of his elder brother Saly, an all-rounder, who not only contributed runs but also dominated with the most sixes and an impressive batting average of 74.

Sanju opted to bat down the order in the first two games. When the defending champions Kollam Sailors set a record KCL score of 236/5 in the third game, he went back to his favorite opening position. Sanju gave his team a 4-wicket victory with a brilliant knock of 121 runs, which included 14 boundaries and 7 sixes.

The Blue Tigers depended greatly on Sanju for their journey to the knockouts, and moving forward, it will be challenging for the team without their key batsman.

