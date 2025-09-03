Home

Shehnaaz Gill gets brutally trolled for ‘forgetting’ Sidharth Shukla on his 4th death anniversary: ‘Shame…’

Shehnaaz Gill was criticised by a section of netizens for not rememberinglate actor Sidharth Shukla on Instagram on his 4th death anniversary. Check reactions.

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who has been making headlines for making her debut as a producer with the Punjabi social drama ‘Ikk Kudi’, enjoys immense popularity among fans. Recently, she faced backlash on social media for a very personal reason. It was September 2, late actor Sidharth Shukla‘s 4th death anniversary and Shehnaaz was the only person who was closed to Sidharth. They were reportedly going to get married.

Why is Shehnaaz Gill getting trolled?

Shehnaaz Gill was criticised by a section of netizens for not remembering Shukla on Instagram. One of the disappointed users commented, “Shame on you for how you forgot Sidharth,” while another wrote, “Shame on you, using death for entertainment and then forgetting.” The comments reflected the emotional expectations fans still hold around her bond with the late actor.

However, many fans of Shehnaaz jumped to her defence, pointing out that grief and remembrance take different forms for everyone, and it is extremely personal to each one. Shehnaaz’s fan said that if she had brought up Siddharth’s dinner post, people would have accused her of using his name for sympathy. Another pointed out that she should not be expected to mourn publicly to prove her emotions.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s bond

Fans also reminded trolls that Shehnaaz consistently honoured her bond with Siddharth in various ways, from their work to personal growth, and that silence should not be misinterpreted. The heated online exchange reflects the deep emotional connection that still holds for the late actor and Shehnaaz’s place in their hearts as a part of the beloved “SidNaaz.”

How did Sidharth Shukla die?

Tragedy struck in September 2021 when Sidharth Shukla passed away suddenly following a heart attack at the age of 40. His untimely demise left the nation in a state of shock. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s bond in the Bigg Boss season 14 was loved by many. Gill was seen obsessed with Shukla in the show, and their cute banters won fans’ hearts. Shehnaaz was seen breaking down at Sidharth’s funeral.

It was rumoured that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were all set to get married in December 2021.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill has dropped a song ‘When and Where‘ with Honey Singh from the movie ‘Ikk Kudi’. The film, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, is slated to release in theatres on September 19 after being postponed from its earlier June date.

