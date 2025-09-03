Home

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra shut down Bastian Bandra restaurant amid Rs 60 crore fraud allegation- see post

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Bandra restaurant is set to close amid their involvement in a fraud case. Read on.

The last few days have been very troublesome for Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. Recently, the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) had registered a case of fraud of Rs 60 crore against both of them. Meanwhile, Shilpa has now announced the closure of her famous restaurant ‘Bastian Bandra’.

Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra shuts down Bandra restaurant

Launched in 2016, this restaurant was considered an important part of Mumbai’s nightlife. Especially famous for seafood, Bastian was not just a place for eating but also became a meeting point for film stars and big personalities from the business world. Started in partnership of Shilpa and Ranjit Bindra, this restaurant had become a ‘hotspot’ of Mumbai over time.

Shilpa Shetty shared this information through Instagram story. She wrote that this Thursday will be like the end of an era as an iconic destination of Mumbai is now going to close. She said that ‘Bastian’ gave countless memories to her and the city. On this occasion, she will organise a special night in which those moments will be celebrated with old customers.

Take a look below:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

However, Shilpa also clarified that this brand will not end completely. She says that its new chapter will start with the name ‘Bastian at the Top’. It is worth noting that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been accused of fraud of Rs 60.4 crore by Deepak Kothari, a Mumbai businessman. The complaint said that this amount was given in the form of investment and loan between 2015 and 2023, but later it was allegedly used for personal expenses.

The matter is related to a company named ‘Best Deal TV Private Limited’, which is now closed. Defense of Shilpa and Raj On these allegations, lawyer Prashant Patil had stated on behalf of Shilpa and Raj. He said that this is an old transaction, which was heard in NCLT Mumbai in 2024. According to Patil, this entire matter is of a civil nature and there is no criminality in it.

He also claimed that the auditors have submitted all the documents and cash flow statements to the investigating agencies from time to time. Calling the allegations ‘baseless’, Shilpa and Raj’s lawyer called this case baseless and said that this step has been taken to tarnish the image of Shilpa and Raj. Also, he added that his clients are also now preparing for legal action.

Story Highlights

Shilpa Shetty announces the closure of her iconic Mumbai restaurant ‘Bastian Bandra’. The restaurant, famous for seafood, was a hotspot for celebrities and business personalities. Shilpa confirms the brand will relaunch as ‘Bastian at the Top’ with a new experience. She and Raj Kundra face a Rs 60.4 crore fraud case, which their lawyer calls baseless.











