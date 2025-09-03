Home

Sikandar Raza creates history for Zimbabwe at 39 years of age, becomes first from country to…, Hardik Pandya remains No 1 ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Sikandar Raza from Zimbabwe has become the world No. 1 all-rounder in the ODI format in the latest ICC rankings on Wednesday.

Sikandar Raza becomes world No 1 all-rounder in ODI cricket. (Source: X)

Zimbabwe may have lost a closely-contested two-match ODI series to Sri Lanka 2-0 but there was some delight for the home side when the latest ICC rankings were announced on Wednesday. Sikandar Raza at 39 years of age, created history for Zimbabwe, becoming the first cricketer from his nation to top the ODI all-rounder’s rankings.

Raza moved past Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai to become the world No. 1 all-rounder in the ODI format after the ODI series against Sri Lanka in Harare. The former Punjab Kings all-rounder scored back-to-back fifties in the two games and also claimed 1/48 in the 1st ODI to rise to the top spot.

New No.1 👀 More as a Zimbabwe all-rounder stands at the top of the latest ICC ODI rankings ⬇️https://t.co/73Dg25vySJ — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2025

The effort helped Raza move past Afghan pair Mohammad Nabi (292 points) and Azmatullah Omarzai (296) to a rating of 302, with his batting performance also moving him up nine spots to 22nd in the ODI Batting Rankings. Raza scored a brilliant 92 in the first ODI but Sri Lanka just managed to pip the home side by 7 runs thanks to left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka’s hat-trick in the final over.

Hardik Pandya retains top spot in T20I rankings

Mumbai Indians captain and Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya continued in his position as the No. 1 all-rounder in the T20I format ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament which gets underway in UAE next week.

While Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi was shifted down in the ODI all-rounder rankings, the ever-present Afghan made a press for the No.1 T20 All-Rounder spot this week, moving up to second behind Hardik Pandya. Nabi claimed four wickets in three matches across the week in Sharjah, where the Afghans face UAE and Pakistan in a tri-series.

Fellow Afghan Ibrahim Zadran was a noteworthy mover in the T20I Batting rankings (up 12 spots to 20th) thanks to scores of 63 (40) and 65 (45), while Pakistan’s Sufiyan Muqeem moved 11 spots up to 22nd in the T20I Bowling Rankings.

Sri Lanka make rapid strides in rankings

It was the Sri Lankans though who enjoyed marked movements in the latest updates however, having claimed victories in both encounters at the Harare Sports Club. Pathum Nissanka was the closest to threaten an unchanged Batting Rankings top 10, moving up seven spots to 13th (654 points) thanks to his innings of 122 and 76 in the two-game series.

Janith Liyanage (up 13 spots to 29th) also enjoyed a move, while in the Bowling Rankings, pacers Asitha Fernando (up six spots to 31st) and Dilshan Madushanka (up eight spots to 52nd) were Sri Lankan standouts.

South Africa’s rout of England in their first ODI at Headingley also saw movement, headlined by Keshav Maharaj opening up a 31 rating point lead (690 points) at the top of the Bowling Rankings off the back of a four-wicket haul.

Fellow Proteas bowler Lungi Ngidi moved up five spots to equal 23rd, while Jofra Archer climbed into the top 20 (19th, 571 rankings points) in spite of the defeat.











