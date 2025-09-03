Home

‘Don’t character assassinate’: Star India cricketer shares new perspective on the Nitish Rana-Digvesh Rathi controversy

Star India cricketer R Ashwin shared a different perspective on the on-field clash between Digvesh Rathi and Nitish Rana in the DPL clash. Ashwin also praised Rana for keeping his composure and refraining from criticizing the spinner.

New Delhi: Former India ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin offered a fresh perspective on the on-field clash between Digvesh Rathi and Nitish Rana in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). Ashwin praised Rana for keeping his composure and refraining from criticizing the spinner despite the heated moment.

The South Delhi Superstarz players and officials intervened to keep the two players apart after they nearly clashed during the altercation. It all began when Rana, infuriating the bowler, twisted Rathi’s notebook celebration after hitting a six.

The two players quickly got involved in a heated exchange, and the situation escalated on the field. Ashwin noted that in such cases, bowlers are usually blamed, but he highlighted how Rana chose to be the bigger person by not pursuing the matter after the match.

“I just want to say one thing, in our beloved sport, if a bowler does something, if he emerges as a character, we are not willing to accept that. Maybe in the case of this fight between Nitish Rana and Rathi, the fault would lie with the spinner. But the respect for Rana has grown in my eyes,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“It was Rana’s day. He hit 15 sixes. After the game, he was asked ‘What happened?’ The way he handled it was amazing. He said the fault could have been his or Digvesh’s. But he said that he was playing to help his team win, and Digvesh was doing that for his team. That spirit and heat are needed to play this game. It was easy for him to throw dirt on Digvesh Rathi, but he didn’t do it; he deflected the question,” he added.

Both Rathi and Rana were fined following the incident and Ashwin mentioned that Rana’s decision not to speak ill of Rathi afterward was a true reflection of his character.

“My respect for Nitish Rana has grown multi-fold. As a spectacle, we all like to see this, but the matter of fact is that we don’t have to character assassinate anyone,” said Ashwin.

