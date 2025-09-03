Home

The Bengal Files actor Eklavya Sood says Vivek Agnihotri ‘scolded me for…’ | Exclusive

Eklavya Sood who will start his Bollywood journey with The Bengal Files revealed how Vivek Agnihotri is as a director.

Vivek Agnihotri has been in the news ever since the trailer of his upcoming movie The Bengal Files was released. The movie is set to release on September 5, 2025, and ahead of the release, debutant Eklavya Sood, who plays the role of Amar in The Bengal Files, has opened up on his working experience with Vivek Agnihotri. Eklavya, whose character is a Sikh soldier, has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his look and intense work shown in the trailer. Now, in an exclusive interview with India.com, Eklavya spilled the beans about Vivek Agnihotri and how he is behind and in front of the curtain.

Eklavya Sood Reveals How The Bengal Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Is in Reel and Real Life

When Eklavya was asked whether Vivek was a strict director and how his nature was post the shoot, the young actor replied by saying, “I think he is one of the kindest people I have ever met. Yes, I am incredibly grateful to him for giving this opportunity to me. Obviously, aap itne bade director ke saath itni badi film kar rahe ho toh you are nervous while doing it, and it just remains in your mind what he is thinking and what he wants from the character. So, he made the process really smooth.”

Eklavya further added, “Toh pehli baar jab hum mile the toh humne film ke baare mein zyada baat hi nahi ki. We spoke about everything else, you know, about the film industry, what kind of movies he likes and all.”

‘He Scolded Me For…’: Eklavya Sood on Working With Vivek Agnihotri

Sood further revealed that Vivek is strict on set. He said, “Haan, on-screen toh Vivek sir thode strict hain and mujhe thodi daant bhi padi hai unse pehle kuch dino mein, but otherwise off-screen he is fantastic.”

About The Bengal Files

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files is the third installment in his trilogy which includes National Award-winning films The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022).

Set against the backdrop of the 1946 Direct Action Day, the film features Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, and Mohan Kapur in pivotal roles.

The movie will release on September 5, 2025.

Eklavya Sood will portray the role of a Sikh soldier, Amar, in The Bengal Files. Eklavya Sood revealed that Vivek Agnihotri becomes strict when shooting begins. The Bengal Files will release on September 5, 2025.











