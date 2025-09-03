Home

The Bengal Files first review out: Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial film gets reactions like ‘Shocking, haunting’ – Check here

The Bengal Files by Vivek Agnihotri has begun generating strong reactions overseas. Watch the video to see the first reviews.

The Bengal Files is all set to release on August 5. It is set against the backdrop of Direct Action Day on 16th August 1946 in Calcutta. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files serves as the final chapter in his acclaimed truth-revealing trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. While the teaser of the film shocked the nation, the hard-hitting trailer left everyone stunned with its truth-revealing spirit. Now, as the release of the film nears, it has already begun to create waves and is receiving remarkable reviews from the global audience.

The Bengal Files’ first review from the audience:

The Bengal Files has indeed made an incredible impact on the global audience. Everyone is hailing the film as a masterpiece, excellent, and an eye-opening experience. From shocking revelations to moving people to tears, such intense reactions have been witnessed in theaters. Viewers have described the film with words like gut-wrenching, haunting, masterpiece, shocking, spellbinding, truthful, intense, educative, thought-provoking, enlightening, hard-hitting, and mind-boggling.

Such reactions from international audiences only speak volumes about the film’s impact, and it is sure to create a stir upon its release on 5th September.

Watch The Bengal Files first review here:

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar.

The film is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions.












