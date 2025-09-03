Home

Entertainment

This 2-hour 23-minute mystery thriller is currently trending on OTT, without any promotions film earned 4 times more than its budget, movie is…, stars are…

This film, which was released in the year 2024, will leave you stunned from its intriguing plot filled with lots of mysteries, chills and thrills.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where promotional blitzes often dictate a film’s success, an unexpected entrant has defied the norm. Without the backing of extensive marketing campaigns or widespread media coverage, a recent release has captivated audiences and critics alike, proving that compelling storytelling can shine through the noise.

Which film is this?

Sookshmadarshini, a Malayalam-language black comedy mystery thriller, quietly made its theatrical debut on November 22, 2024. Directed by M.C. Jithin and penned by Libin T.B. and Atul Ramachandran, the film features standout performances by Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh. Despite its low-key release, the film resonated with audiences, leading to impressive box office returns. As of January 11, 2025, Sookshmadarshini is still trending on JioHotstar in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

What is the storyline?

The storyline of Sookshmadarshini follows Priyadarshini (aka Priya), a seemingly ordinary homemaker living a quiet life with her husband Antony and their daughter Kani. Their peaceful existence is disrupted when a mysterious man named Manuel, along with his aged mother Grace, moves into their colony and opens “Grace Bakers”. Manuel’s odd behavior and secrecy raise Priya’s suspicions. As she starts observing him closely, her curiosity turns into a personal investigation. What begins as simple neighborhood gossip gradually unfolds into a dark web of secrets. Priya discovers disturbing truths about Manuel’s past that tie into unresolved events in the colony.

How was the box office response?

Made on a modest budget of Rs 14 crore, Sookshmadarshini surpassed expectations by grossing Rs 27.92 crore domestically and an additional Rs 22.25 crore internationally, culminating in a global total of Rs 54.36 crore. This remarkable performance, achieved without the traditional trappings of film promotion, underscores the movie’s intrinsic appeal and the power of word-of-mouth in the digital age, which made it earn 4 times more than its budget and currently stands at a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Story Highlights

Sookshmadarshini achieved significant box office success without extensive marketing. The film’s storyline, centered around a homemaker’s investigation into her mysterious neighbor, captivated audiences. Lead actors Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh received acclaim for their roles. The film is trending on JioHotstar across multiple languages, indicating its broad appeal.

Sookshmadarshini stands as a testament to the power of compelling storytelling in cinema. Its success, achieved without the usual promotional fanfare, highlights the audience’s appreciation for quality content.











