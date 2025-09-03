Home

This actress had intimate scenes with superstar Rajesh Khanna, reportedly had links to terror activities, her name was…

Rajesh Khanna, known for his iconic films, once starred with an actress 28 years younger than him and their intimate scenes in the movie sparked many controversies.

In the annals of Bollywood, few stories are as tragic and chilling as that of a young actress who once shared the screen with the legendary Late Rajesh Khanna. Her promising career was abruptly halted when she and five members of her family were brutally murdered in 2011.

Who was this actress?

Here we are talking about Late Laila Khan, born Reshma Patel in 1978. She adopted the stage name Laila Khan and ventured into the film industry. Her most notable role was opposite Rajesh Khanna in the 2008 film Wafaa: A Deadly Love Story, helmed by Rakesh Sawant. The film became controversial at the time due to its bold content, as it featured several intimate scenes between Laila and the much older actor, Rajesh Khanna was over 60, while Laila was in her late 20s. Their on-screen chemistry raised eyebrows because of the stark age difference, nearly 28 years, and the boldness of the scenes, which were unusual for Rajesh Khanna’s filmography. While the movie didn’t achieve commercial success, it marked her presence in Bollywood.

How was her filmy career?

After debuting in Wafaa with Rajesh Khanna, Laila Khan appeared in low-profile films like Jab Love Hua, Tum Ho Mere Dil Ki Dhadkan, and Dil Ki Tamanna, but none made an impact. Her career soon faded, and she stayed out of the spotlight until her tragic death in 2011.

What other controversy was associated with Laila Khan?

Initially known for her short stint in Bollywood, she later made headlines for her alleged links to terrorist activities. Several reports revealed that Laila and her family were under the scanner for suspected connections with individuals involved in terror financing and links to extremist groups. Her mysterious disappearance sparked nationwide speculation, especially after it was discovered that she had traveled to Kashmir and was reportedly in touch with individuals connected to banned organizations.

The case took a tragic twist when Laila and five of her family members were found murdered on February 7, 2011. Investigations revealed that her stepfather, Parvez Tak, was behind the gruesome killings. During interrogation, Tak confessed to killing them over property disputes, but authorities also looked into his possible terror connections.

Laila Khan's journey in Bollywood was brief but dramatic, marked by a bold debut with veteran actor Rajesh Khanna. While her film career didn't take off, her life later became mired in controversy, ending in a shocking multiple murder case involving her stepfather.












