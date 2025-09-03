Home

‘We will lose…’: US’s closest ally has warned Donald Trump about imposing tariffs on India

Finland has warned that the global influence of Western countries will decline if US does not adopt a cooperative foreign policy towards global south.

New Delhi: In a significant geopolitical development, US President Donald Trump has been given a strong message by a close friend of his country. Notably, the US President is in news after the US administration imposed a massive 50% tariff on Indian exports to the US. In the recent development, Finland, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, has given a strong message on his India policy. Here are all the details you need to know on what Finland has said on the India policy of Donald Trump.

Why has Finland warned Donald Trump’s US?

As per media reports, Finland’s President Alex Stubb warned that if Europe and the US do not adopt a cooperative foreign policy towards the Global South and India, the global influence of Western countries will decline. The statement is of utmost significance as it comes in the context of the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting held in China, in which China and Russia indicated to strengthen their hold in developing countries.

Story highlights:

Why US should not ignore India?

Not stopping here, Stubb has said that ignoring countries like India would be fatal for the West. He stressed that the US should focus not only on bilateral deals and military deployments, but on strengthening alliances like the Quad (US, India, Japan, Australia).

Finland joined NATO in 2023, strengthening the Western alliance. But this message of Stubb raises questions on Trump’s “America First” policy. He clarified that India represents the Global South and ignoring it will increase China’s influence further.











