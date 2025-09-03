Why all enemies of America have gathered in China, Putin, Kim Jong and Xi Jinping are planning to…





New Delhi: In a significant geopolitical development, a big event was held in Beijing on 3 September 2025 on the China’s Victory Day military parade. In a big message for the United States of America led by Donald Trump and Western powers, China displayed dangerous weapons and modern technology in the parade. On this occasion, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian were seen together. Here are all the details you need to know about China’s Victory Day military parade and why it’s a big message for the United States, led by Donald Trump.

What happened at China’s Victory Day military parade?

During China’s Victory Day military parade, a total of 26 foreign leaders attended this event with the most discussed presence being that of Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir. It is being said that Asim Munir has become close to Donald Trump and he has started moving towards America. He has recently met Trump twice and has also supported him.

Who all attended China’s Victory Day military parade?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stood shoulder to shoulder with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping at centre stage at a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, marking the first such meeting among leaders of Pyongyang, Moscow and Beijing in 66 years.

The spectacle of Kim standing with Putin and Xi at the viewing gallery of Tiananmen Square marks a major display of their trilateral solidarity in defiance of the West. Wearing a black suit and a gold-colored tie, Kim slowly walked into Tiananmen Square’s red-carpeted main entrance ahead of the event.

