Yield Engineering Systems (YES), a leading provider of process equipment for AI and HPC semiconductor applications, today announced orders of multiple VertaCure™ G3 curing systems from one of Asia’s top foundries. These systems will support advanced packaging processes for AI and HPC solutions, delivering critical low-temperature curing, annealing, and degassing.

The VertaCure™ G3 is a fully automated vacuum curing and degassing system engineered to ensure uniform temperature distribution and precise control of heating and cooling rates. This results in complete solvent removal, improved film properties, elimination of outgassing after cure, and outstanding particle performance. YES products have consistently demonstrated superior quality in curing, coating, and annealing across both R&D and high-volume manufacturing environments.

“The VertaCure™ family brings transformative vacuum curing technology to high volume manufacturing (HVM) of advanced packaging and has become industry’s most widely adopted solution,” said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. “VertaCure™ G3 is our latest offering that delivers exceptional mechanical, thermal, and electrical characteristics across wafer-level, 2.5D, and 3D packages. This platform provides the highest level of performance that leading edge foundries depend upon for bringing out new packaging technologies. This purchase order solidifies our leadership in curing equipment.”

Alex Chow, SVP of Sales and Business Development and Asia President at YES, added, “VertaCure™ G3 has a 6-zone temperature control system with laminar flow for excellent uniformity and particle performance required for Polyimide, PBO, and epoxy cure. It delivers excellent thermal uniformity of ± 1°C at > 200 °C during dwell and ramp, which is essential for PI curing of thick films. With more than 500 VertaCure™ chambers in use for advanced packaging, YES has over 90% market share.”

About YES

YES is a leading provider of differentiated technologies for materials and interface engineering. YES customers are market leaders, creating next generation solutions for a variety of markets including advanced packaging for AI and HPC, Memory Systems, and Life Sciences. YES is a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art cost-effective high volume production equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging solutions for wafers and glass panels. The company’s products include Vacuum Cure, Coat & Anneal Tools, Fluxless Reflow tools, Thru Glass Via and Cavity Etch, and Electroless Deposition tools for the semiconductor industry. Headquartered in Fremont, California, YES has a growing global presence. Please visit YES.tech.

