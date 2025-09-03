Home

US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri keeps Indian hopes alive, marches into first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinals

Indian star Yuki Bhambri has reached his first career Grand Slam quarterfinal in the men’s doubles competition at the US Open 2025.

India’s Yuki Bhambri has marched into US Open 2025 men’s doubles quarterfinal.

Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri kept Indian hopes alive in the ongoing US Open 2025 in New York. Yuki reached his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal, in the men’s doubles competition with partner Michael Venus.

The 14th seeded Indian-New Zealand pair knocked out fourth-seeded German duo of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 23 minutes. They will next take on Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram, who are the 11th seeds in the draw.

In his injury-marred singles career, the 33-year-old Yuki has never go beyond the first round in a Grand Slam but in doubles, he has been doing better lately. He reached the third round of French Open and Wimbledon this year.

“I don’t know if you fully realize the enormity, but you want to try and do the best you can. We’re playing on the biggest stage of them all. Not everybody gets an opportunity to be playing at one of the Grand Slams. And I know I’m quite fortunate to be able to do this. I’ve done it in singles, and now I’m playing doubles here,” Yuki Bhambri told JioHotstar.

“I’m just happy to be out there playing tennis, especially with a friend of mine. It makes it a lot more fun being on the same side, playing with someone you know well. I’m happy to go out there and do my job. It makes it a lot more exciting to represent your country as well,” he added.

Winning a Grand Slam is always a dream: Yuki Bhambri

Yuki Bhambri considered American tennis icons Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi as his idols while growing up. “It’s every person’s dream when they hold a tennis racket. When you go out there, that’s what you want to do. This is what you’ve seen on TV. My idols growing up were Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. You see them do it,” Yuki added.

“That’s one of the reasons why I picked up a tennis racket, watching them win the US Open, watching them win Wimbledon. When you go out there, winning a Grand Slam is obviously a dream to accomplish. That’s what all of us out there are trying to do. We’re putting our best foot forward and hope one day we can achieve that,” the Indian said.

Yuki Bhambri is a Mumbai Indians fan

The Indian star said that he would have loved to play cricket if he didn’t succeed on the tennis court. “I don’t know any Indian who is not a cricket fan. That’s one of the first sports everyone plays growing up. It was my first love as well. If it probably wasn’t for tennis, I would be out there trying to bat and hit those sixes as well. I follow the Indian cricket team closely and watch every match they play. I love watching the IPL and support Mumbai Indian in the IPL. I wish the team the best of luck, of course,” he said about his love for cricket.











