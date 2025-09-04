Home

Himachal rain fury: 7 Kashmiris dead, several feared trapped after massive landslide hit Kullu district

The NDRF said a landslide in Kullu led to the collapse of two houses, leaving around 12-13 persons feared trapped.



At least seven people from Kashmir are feared dead after a huge landslide struck Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The victims, all residents of Tulail in Bandipora district of J&K, were working in Himachal as labourers. Rescue teams are still on the ground, searching the affected area. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, which claimed lives from Jammu and Kashmir. “The CM’s office is in touch with the local administration in Kullu, and every possible help is being given,” his office said on X.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reported that the landslide caused two houses to collapse, leaving about 12-13 people trapped. During operations, rescuers managed to pull out three injured people alive and recovered one body. Efforts are still on to find the others.

Both Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have been reeling from severe floods and disasters in recent days, making the situation even more difficult.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a series of natural tragedies in recent weeks. On August 14, a cloudburst in Chashoti village of Kishtwar district killed 67 people and left more than 100 injured. Most of the victims were pilgrims taking part in the Machail Mata Yatra.

Later, on August 26, a landslide in the Trikuta Hills of Reasi district claimed the lives of at least 35 pilgrims of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Officials said the incident happened after the Yatra had been suspended and most pilgrims had already returned to the Katra base camp. However, some devotees had taken shelter at a spot along the route, and that area was struck by the landslide.

Following the tragedy, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha announced that a special committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary would investigate the exact causes behind the landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine.











