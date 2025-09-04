Home

After The Bengal Files’ unofficial ban, Pallavi Joshi pens open letter to President of India Droupadi Murmu

Producer-Actor Pallavi Joshi writes an open letter to President of India for releasing The Bengal Files in West Bengal!

The Bengal Files is set against the harrowing backdrop of Direct Action Day on 16th August 1946 in Calcutta, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files marks the concluding chapter of his acclaimed truth-revealing trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. While its teaser had already sent shockwaves across the nation, the release of the hard-hitting trailer left audiences stunned with its unflinching spirit of truth.

Now, as the film is set to release tomorrow, Producer-Actor Pallavi Joshi has written a letter to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, requesting her intervention to help ensure the film’s release in Bengal, as multiplex chains have allegedly denied screening it due to political pressure.

Pallavi Joshi also took to her social media, sharing a note addressed to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, urging her to protect their constitutional right and facilitate the film’s release in Bengal. Along with the note, she shared a caption —

“URGENT APPEAL – Your Excellency, presidentofindia, As Producer of #TheBengalFiles, I am pained that multiplex chains in Bengal have refused the film’s release under political pressure and threats by the ruling party. I plead for your intervention to uphold my constitutional rights and ensure its release in Bengal. Cc: @narendramodi @hmoindia @mib_india @ashwini.vaishnaw”.

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, is part of Vivek’s Files trilogy, which includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. The film will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025.











