Andersen Consulting adds depth to its digital transformation and AI capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with FirstQA Systems, a leading technology services provider known for its expertise in business AI, digital transformation, and cybersecurity.

Headquartered in Japan since 2011, FirstQA Systems K.K. is a consulting-led technology services firm supporting Fortune 500 companies and multinational enterprises across Asia, Europe, and North America. The firm specializes in AI, digital transformation (leveraging ServiceNow, SAP, and Salesforce platforms), and IT and OT cybersecurity. Through its group company, Himitsu Lab Limited, FirstQA Systems delivers next-generation Agentic AI solutions powered by the HIMITSU8™ Unified Development Framework (UDF)™. The company’s industry expertise spans manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and banking and financial services.

"Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting represents an exciting step forward for enterprise transformation," said Naveen MV, managing director of FirstQA Systems K.K. "Through our Venture Studio, Himitsu Lab Limited, we have pioneered Agentic AI systems built on cognitive, reasoning and contextual intelligence—designed not just to automate, but to think, adapt, and elevate decision-making across the enterprise. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting enables us to pair this technological expertise with world-class consulting, offering organizations new ways to enhance their operations and drive sustainable growth.”

"As our clients accelerate their digital agendas, the demand for precision, speed, and scalable intelligence is at an all-time high," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Our collaboration with FirstQA Systems enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions in industries where complexity and high availability converge. Their deep expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise cloud platforms—alongside their innovative work through venture studio Himitsu Lab—strengthens our global consulting capabilities.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

