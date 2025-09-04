Home

Anshula Kapoor reveals shocking details about Boney Kapoor’s first marriage, opens up about…, blames him for…

Anshula Kapoor did not talk much about her personal life earlier. She recently revealed how devastated she was when Boney Kapoor separated from Mona.

Boney Kapoor was married to Mona before marrying Sridevi. Boney and Mona have 2 children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. When Boney got married for the second time, both children were greatly affected. Now, while talking in an interview, Anshula said that she felt that it was because of her that Boney and Mona separated.

Anshula talks about Boney Kapoor’s equation with Mona

Anshula, while talking to The Quint, said, “When my parents separated, I started lacking self-confidence when I was probably 5 or 6 years old. For a long time, I thought that my parents’ relationship didn’t work out because of me and I was the root cause of it. It was a lot of pressure for a 6-year-old. But my mother helped and explained that relationships are between two people. They start and end for some reason between the two and as a child, you should not have any influence on them.”

Anshula talks about her mother

Anshula said about her mother, ‘My mother has given wings to me. She was my confidence booster because she was everything for me. I did not have self-confidence. If she was not there, it would have felt like a devil was sitting on my shoulder, my own mind would have brought me down. I don’t think I would have been able to live such a normal life if I had not got so much emotional support.’

Anshula opens up about how society saw her parents’ divorce

Anshula further told how she had to face the judgment of society when her parents separated. She said, ‘When we used to go to a group, people would become silent after seeing us, aunties would start judging with their eyes and some would not even talk to you. This makes you feel very bad and you get isolated.’

Regarding her mother, Anshula said that her mother handled the responsibility of a single parent very well. She said, ‘My mother may have been fighting her own battle, she may have broken down many times, but for me she was a superwoman. She used to do everything herself. I used to think that just like my mother does everything, I will also do everything myself. But I did not realize that I started doing all that until one day Arjun told me that he did not have a choice, but you do. You can take a break.’

Talking about Anshula, she appeared on the show The Traitors some time ago, where she was well-liked. Anshula is very active on social media where she shares photos with her boyfriend and also talks about important issues of the society.

Story Highlights

Anshula Kapoor revealed she once blamed herself for Boney Kapoor and Mona’s separation at the age of six. She credited her mother, Mona Kapoor for giving her strength, confidence, and emotional support. Anshula recalled facing society’s harsh judgment after her parents’ divorce, often feeling isolated. She admired her mother’s resilience as a single parent, calling her a “superwoman” who inspired her.











