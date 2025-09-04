



Unique in supporting both alternative payment method (APM) and credit card-based agentic payments through partnerships with global leaders

Protocol introduces an industry-leading payment mandate model and risk management technologies for AI agents

Antom, a leading merchant payment and digitisation services provider under Ant International, today announced the launch of an agentic payment solution, featuring a first-of-its-kind secure APM checkout solution. Antom is also among the first partners of Mastercard and Visa to pilot card-based transaction capabilities for AI agents.

Antom's agentic payment solution supports diverse payment options with enhanced risk management for AI agents

In a commercial setting, one of the most critical capabilities for AI agents is to complete payments flexibly and reliably to meet user expectations. Antom’s agentic payment solution is expected to meet this need with broad payment method coverage, offering convenient checkout through APMs and cards. It features an AI-ready payment mandate model and enhanced payment asset management to ensure precise recognition of user intent while safeguarding transaction security and providing increased transparency for users.

Building upon the Model Context Protocol (MCP), this agentic payment solution supports embedded payment flows through dialogue-based interactions with AI agents, covering both confirmed purchase requests and conditional, pre-authorized transactions, such as purchases within a predefined spending limit or scheduled flash sales. The Antom agentic payment solution is now open-sourced on GitHub.

Advancing trusted AI for APM checkout

Many payment systems still require multiple clicks during the checkout process. In agentic scenarios, payment intent is confirmed within multi-run natural language conversations, demanding a new model for authorization and traceability.

Antom can connect AI agents to diverse APMs, including a wide range of digital wallets. With Antom EasySafePay, the industry's first streamlined checkout solution for APMs, the payment process is faster and simpler. Antom EasySafePay allows users to link their digital wallets directly to the checkout page without being redirected to external apps, fitting naturally into agent-initiated payment flows.

Antom EasySafePay combines convenience with robust safeguards. It leverages Multi-Party Computation (MPC)-based AI risk management and mobile device security systems to identify and block fraudulent transactions, preventing phishing, fraud, and identity misuse, reducing the risk of account takeovers for digital wallet users while protecting privacy.

With industry-leading risk control technology, Antom is setting a new industry framework for agentic payment security. Compliant with the rules of PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), it manages payment assets through cryptographic measures and builds an AI-ready user intent analysis and authorization model for each transaction. This model links key transaction parameters with intent evidence to create verifiable credentials, enabling end-to-end traceability. Thus, users can maintain control and visibility into how agents act, and disputes can be resolved through privacy-computing-based credential queries.

Pioneering agentic payments with Mastercard and Visa for card-based checkout

Antom’s structured and adaptable solution is designed to help AI agents support diverse payment methods such as cards, wallets, and bank transfers, reaching a broad customer base efficiently while reducing integration costs.

Antom is among the first partners to work with Mastercard via Mastercard Agent Pay and Visa via Visa Intelligent Commerce in Asia Pacific to explore tokenized card-based agentic payments, advancing AI commerce with secure and seamless checkout experience. They will pilot reliable and personalized agentic payments with tokenization, authentication and transaction control tools.

Shaping the future of AI commerce with industry leaders

This launch reflects Ant International’s AI strategy by combining its deep know-how in the fintech sector, trusted AI capabilities and platform-level AI support. The goal is to support developers, financial institutions, and merchants to confidently embrace AI-driven commerce.

"Agentic payment is a foundational step in allowing AI agents to generate real value in our everyday life,” said Gary Liu, General Manager of Antom, Ant International. “The rise of agentic payment calls for rethinking how payment systems are designed. We look forward to co-building the protocols and frameworks with partners across the financial, tech and commerce sectors to ensure agentic payments are smooth and reliable.”

About Antom

Ant International's Antom is the leading payment and digitisation services provider for merchants around the world. It offers unified, vertical-specific digital payment solutions to serve businesses of all sizes. Antom supports merchants to integrate over 300 payment methods, enabling them to connect with consumers in more than 200 markets, with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 100 currencies. Beyond payments, it provides digital marketing solutions and merchant digitisation services to help merchant streamline operations and enhance customer engagement. To learn more, please visit https://www.antom.com/.

