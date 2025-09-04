Anupamaa rules again, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 drops to..,top 5 serials are…

Home

TRP rating: Anupama rules again, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 drops to..,top 5 serials are…

In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, daily soaps and television shows have been a major part of Indian households, giving a daily dose of fun to the audience. From fun-filled stories, emotions, twists, and turns to relatable characters, TV shows are inseparable in Indian households. However, with an array of shows coming, people are spoilt for choice. While one week a new show would surpass the TRP of the other trending shows, another week it would fade out quietly. Ultimately, the fate of these shows is in the hands of the viewers, whose loyalty decides which serial will top the charts.

With the twists and turns, this week’s TRP chart has seen an interesting change and a new surprise.

Anupama earns back the number 1 position.

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama is back on the number 1 spot on TRP charts after replacing Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which had been dominating the chart since its comeback. With its emotionally gripping story and strong performances of the characters, this serial has managed to stay at the top despite the fluctuations in storylines. This week, Anupama once again secured the number 1 position with a solid 2.3 TRP rating.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai rises to second place.

Having a long-run history, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is still relevant to the audience even after years of its release. This soap opera has continued to reinvent and evolve itself with time and has also introduced new characters, and despite multiple cast changes, this show is still relevant for its strong storyline. Recently, a new dramatic twist in the show led to a surge in viewership, thereby leading to it earning second position with a 2.0 TRP rating.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 drops down to third position.

Ekta Kapoor’s cult classic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi made its comeback with its second season, and since then, it has been dominating the charts. The reboot season grabbed the number 1 position initially. However, it has seen a downfall in the recent past and has dropped to third position with a 1.9 rating.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at number 4

The funniest Indian sitcom that has been entertaining viewers for so long is none other than is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even though the show still enjoys a loyal fanbase, it slipped out of the top 3 this week. Now this show has secured fourth position with a TRP of 1.9.

Tum Se Tum Tak finds a spot in the top 5.

A new show in comparison to others is Tum Se Tum Tak. This show has become a fan favourite in a very short span of time. From its fresh storyline to its impeccable characters, this show has secured 5th position with a TRP of 1.8.











