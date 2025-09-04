Home

Sports

Bad news for cricket fans, IPL tickets to be more expensive from next season due to…

IPL ticket prices are likely to go up, which could upset Indian cricket fans, as the tax rate has been raised to 40 per cent, compared to the previous 28 per cent.

IPL tickets to be more expensive from next season. (PIC – X)

New Delhi: Indian cricket fans might be disappointed, as IPL ticket prices are expected to rise due to a new 40 per cent tax rate, up from the earlier 28 per cent, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo. On the other hand, watching international cricket will become more affordable, with GST reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

How much is the rise?

The total ticket cost, originally priced at Rs 1000, has gone up from Rs 1280 to Rs 1400. If we talk about this rise, it puts the Indian Premier League in the highest GST category in the country of we look it alongside casinos, racecourses, and similar places.

What is the good news?

But if you look at the positive side, there’s some good news for fans going to international cricket matches in India. Earlier, tickets for these matches had the same 28 per cent GST as IPL tickets, but that tax rate has now been taken away. According to the latest update from the Press Information Bureau, the new tax rule only mentions ‘sporting events like the IPL’.

How will these taxes be applied?

Let’s know how these taxes will affect the IPL prices, so right now, tickets costing more than Rs 500 for other approved sports events have an 18 per cent GST, while those below Rs 500 are not taxed. Soon, tickets for international matches and government-backed leagues might get cheaper. For example, a ticket to an international cricket game with a base price of Rs 1000 currently costs Rs 1280 after tax. With the new tax rule, it will drop to Rs 1180.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

When will these tax rules be applied?

The updated tax rates will be applied starting September 22, just one week ahead of the Women’s World Cup, which is the upcoming international cricket event in India. Ticket sales for the tournament haven’t started yet.

Story Highlights:

A Rs 500 ticket will now be priced at Rs 700, instead of the earlier Rs 640. A Rs 1,000 ticket will now come to Rs 1,400, instead of Rs 1,280. A Rs 2,000 ticket will now cost Rs 2,800, instead of the previous Rs 2,560.











