



Business Wire India

Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today announced three new charging solutions, further expanding its award-winning mobile power portfolio, alongside four new additions to its growing SoundForm audio range. The newly announced products will debut at IFA 2025, where Belkin will be exhibiting in Exhibit Hall 3.2, Stand #115.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904119384/en/

Belkin announces new products at IFA 2025

Designed and developed at Belkin’s Global Headquarters in California, the latest product lineup reflects the brand’s hallmark commitment to safety, performance, and usability. Belkin continues to deliver future-ready accessories that meet the evolving needs of today’s devices and consumers.

Every Belkin mobile power device undergoes SmartProtect testing for uncompromising safety, while SoundForm audio products pass 150 quality checks to ensure balanced bass, clear vocals, and crisp treble. With 98dB output for adults and safe 85dB limits for kids, testing covers frequency response, distortion analysis, noise isolation, and more.

In line with its sustainability goals, Belkin’s newest releases are made with up to 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and come in 100% plastic-free packaging, reinforcing the company’s commitment to reducing waste and building responsibly.

Say hello to power, perfected.

UltraCharge Magnetic Charger 25W

Building on the momentum of its recent Qi2 25W certification and product launch, where the brand introduced three new solutions that harness the latest Qi2 25W standard, Belkin’s new Qi2 25W certified wireless charger powers an iPhone from 0–50% in just 30 minutes, up to five times faster than standard Qi chargers1. Engineered to reduce heat with ChillBoost™ passive cooling technology for optimal performance and battery protection, it offers a secure Qi2-compatible connection, an integrated kickstand for hands-free streaming, and a 6.6ft/2m tethered USB-C cable for added reach. Made with 75% post-consumer recycled materials and backed by a 2-year warranty plus a $2,500 Connected Equipment Warranty, it delivers speed, safety, and sustainability in one sleek, travel-ready design.

From £29.99 / €34.99 / $69.96 AUD / $79.95 NZD (with PSU)

Available beginning October 2025 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide

BoostCharge Pro Dual USB-C GaN Wall Charger 50W and 67W

This miniature GaN Wall Charger packs powerful performance into an ultra-compact design. Using one USB-C port delivers up to 50W or 67W of optimized fast charging, perfect for devices like the MacBook Pro 13", Dell XPS, HP Spectre Folio, Chromebooks, and other USB PD–enabled laptops. Need to power additional devices? Two USB-C ports allow convenient charging of two devices at once, from laptops and smartphones to tablets, gaming consoles, and more, this charger keeps everything powered at top speed. Designed for energy efficiency, it boasts near-zero standby power consumption (<5mW at 230V AC), making it as low impact as it is powerful.

50W: £29.99 / €34.99 / $49.95 AUD / $59.95 NZD

67W: £34.99 / €39.99 / $59.95 AUD / $69.95 NZD

Available beginning September 2025 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide

BoostCharge Retractable Car Charger 75W

The 75W 2-port car charger with retractable USB-C cable is designed for high-speed charging on the road. Plug it into your vehicle’s power outlet to charge up to three devices simultaneously. The 75cm retractable USB-C cable delivers up to 60W, ideal for charging most laptops, while the additional USB-C and USB-A ports keep phones, tablets, and other devices powered. Intelligent Power Allocation (IPA) ensures optimal charging for every connected device, and USB-C Power Delivery (PD) fast-charges both iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices, along with a wide range of other USB-C–powered products.

£29.99 / €34.99 / $69.95 AUD / $79.95 NZD

Available beginning September 2025 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide

Audio That Fits Your World.

SoundForm Anywhere

Designed for all-day comfort, these semi open-ear earbuds sit flush with the ear, crafted to stay securely in place during workouts or when lying down. Built with 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials and packaged entirely plastic-free, the SoundForm Anywhere features an impressive 26 hours of total battery life (up to 6 hours on a single charge and an additional 20 hours from the case), and microphones featuring Clear Call Quality technology in each earbud to actively reduce background noise. SoundForm Anywhere features multipoint connectivity for two devices, and delivers 90 minutes of playtime with 10-minute charging via USB-C fast charging. They come with a compact case featuring carabiner attachment for convenient portability—attach it to a key ring or slide it into a coin pocket with ease.

$34.99 / £29.99 / €34.99

Available beginning September 2025 on belkin.com, Amazon and select retailers worldwide

SoundForm ActiveFit

The SoundForm ActiveFit earbuds are built for movement, delivering a secure, comfortable fit through every rep, run, and routine. Featuring ergonomic silicone ear hooks and snug in-ear tips, they stay firmly in place allowing the wearer to stay focused and immersed in the music. Crafted with 75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials and packaged entirely plastic-free, SoundForm ActiveFit provides up to 9 hours of playtime plus 27 additional hours from the case, plus three selectable EQ modes to deliver powerful, customisable sound. An IP54 rating provides sweat and splash resistance, while dual microphones featuring Clear Call Quality technology ensure nothing is missed while on the move. Standard and Hear-Thru listening modes make them ideal for indoor or outdoor training, and with Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint connectivity for two devices, and convenient USB-C charging, they’re designed for seamless performance in any workout setting.

$34.99 / £29.99 / €34.99

Available beginning September 2025 on belkin.com, Amazon and select retailers worldwide

SoundForm Rhythm ANC

The SoundForm Rhythm ANC earbuds deliver reliable active noise cancellation in a sleek, everyday design, ideal for efficiency seekers who want premium performance at an accessible price. Crafted with 75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials and packaged entirely plastic-free, they pair sustainability with functionality. Powered by 10mm drivers and two microphones per earbud for advanced ANC, they offer three listening modes: ANC, Hear-Thru, and Standard and three EQ presets including Belkin Signature Sound, Bass Boost, and Balanced. With up to 8 hours of playtime plus 20 additional hours from the case, Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity for two devices, and IPX5 water resistance, they’re built for all-day versatility.

$34.99 / £29.99 / €39.99

Available beginning September 2025 on belkin.com, Amazon and select retailers worldwide

SoundForm USB-C Wired Earbuds with ANC

With a resurgence in demand for wired solutions, driven by both a “simpler” aesthetic and practical benefits, Belkin’s new USB-C Wired Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) deliver style and substance. These earbuds require no charging, fit easily in any bag, and are harder to misplace. Featuring a flat, tangle-free, bendable cable, SoundForm USB-C Wired Earbuds are IPX5 water and sweat resistant, come equipped with 12mm drivers for rich sound and deep bass, and feature enhanced microphone quality with Clear Call Quality technology. Three EQ presets: Bass Boost, Balanced, and Belkin Signature Sound, offer a personalized listening experience.

$34.99 / £24.99 / €27.99

Available beginning October 2025 on belkin.com, Amazon and select retailers worldwide

Media kit can be found HERE.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

1 Based on internal testing, charging delivers up to 25W of power, compared to a 5W Qi charger. Actual results will vary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904119384/en/





Source link