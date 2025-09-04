Home

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand tells Tanya to stay away, ask to end friendship after… – Watch

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal’s friendship hits a rough patch after a heated argument, hinting at a possible fallout. Watch the viral video.

In the Bigg Boss 19 house, where housemates have formed various groups, one of the closest trios has been Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri. However, the latest video suggests that this group may have broken apart, following an argument between Kunickaa and Tanya. Tensions flared in the Bigg Boss 19 house as Tanya confronted Kunickaa, saying, “You shouldn’t say that I’m involved in gaslighting. I love you so much, and for the past week, I’ve been taking all the insults from the house for it.” (Ye aapko samjhate samjhate thak ayi. Aap adiyal tattu jaise hai. Agar aapko agta hai main bahut opiniated hu, kisi ki baat nahi unti. Toh mujhse door rahiye. Aap mujhse pyaar mat kijiye, dosti tod do).

In response, Kunickaa snapped, “I’m tired of explaining things to you. You’re stubborn like a mule. If you think I’m too opinionated and don’t listen to anyone, then stay away from me. Don’t love me, end the friendship.” (Agar aap mujhe ghaslet bolre ho, toh mein offend hongi, aap irritate hore ho vo theek hai, but jaise aapki personality hai, meri bhi ek personality hai).

Tanya stood her ground, saying, “If you call me a gaslighter, of course I’ll be offended. You may be irritated, and that’s fine. But just like you have a personality, so do I.” She added, “If someone points out your mistake, you get upset.”

To this, Kunickaa responded bluntly, “I can’t handle your fragile mood anymore.” (Main nahi handle kar paungi apka fragile mood).

Watch the video of Kunickaa and Tanya’s argument in Bigg Boss 19 house:

While many were surprised to see Kunickaa and Tanya’s fight. A few contestants revealed that they saw it coming.

The contestants of Bigg Boss 19 include Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Zeeshan Quadri, and Farhana Bhatt. At present, the captain of the house is Ashnoor Kaur.











