Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri gets a cute birthday surprise from all contestants – Watch the viral video

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Neelam Giri has finally opened up to the other contestants in the house and this is how they have celebrated her birthday

The Bhojpuri star Neelam Giri, who celebrated her 27th birthday on the 3rd of September recently was in for a surprise. All the Bigg Boss 19 contestants planned a beautiful surprise for her and were seen dancing to a song curated, sung, well-choreographed and written by them. Placing the pillows in the shape of the letter N, placed in the lawn area, all the housemates danced to their self-composed song titled “Happy Birthday, Neelam-Va!”

Forgetting all their issues, dislikes, and fights and keeping all negativity at bay, all the housemates came together to celebrate Neelam’s special day. The birthday girl, who seemed extremely thrilled and overwhelmed, was seen joining the performance and dancing like a baby with them. In the initial week of Bigg Boss, a lot of housemates had nominated Neelam for eviction in the first week itself because they thought that Neelam was not putting in conscious efforts to mingle with them, and hence it was difficult for them to get to know her better. Even Salman Khan had advised her to participate in house activities more actively and make efforts to know other contestants better.

It was beautiful to see all the housemates celebrate and create such beautiful memories that they will remember for a lifetime. For the uninitiated, Neelam Giri hails from a middle-class family, and her father owns a hardware shop. She has two younger twin brothers, Nishal and Navin, and an older sister, Nisha. Neelam’s passion for acting and dancing began at an early age, and she started posting her dance videos on her social media account. It was here when Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh noticed her and welcomed her into the entertainment world.

Watch the surprise dance performance for Neelam Giri here:

The actress made her Bhojpuri film debut in the 2021 movie “Babul” as Bittu. She has starred in movies like “Izzat Ghar”, “Tun Tun”, “Kalakand”, “Anand Ashram”, “Ghar Parivar”, and “Just Married”. Neelam has also appeared as a guest on the Bhojpuri singing reality show Sur Sangram in 2023. Neelam has a strong following on Instagram, with around 5.1 million followers on the platform, and is known as the “Dhak-Dhak Girl” of Bhojpuri cinema.

