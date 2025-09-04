Home

Bihar Assembly Elections schedule BIG update: Bihar vidhan sabha chunav likely to be conducted in…, polling expected in three phases

In the 243-member House, the NDA currently holds a majority with 131 members — BJP 80, JD(U) 45, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 4, and support from 2 Independents.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for the Bihar Assembly elections in October, after the updated voter list is released through the Special Summary Revision (SSR) process, sources told CNN-News18. Officials said the schedule may be declared in the first or second week of October, just after Durga Puja and Dussehra. Voting in Bihar is expected to take place in two or three phases in November, most likely after Chhath Puja. The counting of votes could happen between November 15 and 20, and the entire election process will finish before November 22, which is the deadline.

This election will be a contest between the ruling NDA which is made up of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP and the opposition INDIA bloc, which includes the RJD, Congress, and Left parties.

At present, the Bihar Assembly has 243 seats. The NDA holds 131 seats (BJP-80, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, plus 2 Independents). The INDIA bloc has 111 seats, with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, voting was held in three phases.

October 28: 71 seats went to polls

November 3: 94 seats voted

November 7: 78 seats voted

The results were declared on November 10, 2020.

Earlier, in the 2015 elections, polling was held in five phases across the state.











