As Southeast Asia continues to navigate the complexities of the energy transition, Black & Veatch, a global leader in human critical infrastructure, will contribute its expertise in sustainable infrastructure at Enlit Asia 2025 to support the region’s low-carbon energy efforts.

“Southeast Asia economies are increasingly collaborating to advance the deployment of lower-carbon power solutions,” said Jerin Raj, senior vice president and managing director for Asia Pacific at Black & Veatch. “Black & Veatch is committed to helping clients across the region improve energy security while reducing their carbon footprints to help economies grow.”

During the event to be held in Bangkok from September 9-11, Black & Veatch will demonstrate its portfolio of projects and expertise in renewable energy, hydrogen and nuclear. Raj will present strategies for leveraging AI, digital technology and battery energy storage to enhance operational efficiency at the opening plenary session on September 9, with a focus on shaping Southeast Asia with the realistic energy transition.

Black & Veatch executives will present on topics that are critical to the region’s energy transition targets:

Navigating Thermal Transition – Balancing Cost, Opportunities and Challenges in Decarbonising Power Generation September 9 | Anil Addanky, director of services, APAC

Advancing Power Plant Efficiency for a Realistic Energy Transition September 9 | Ayon Banerjee, managing director, APAC Client Segments

Advancing Regional Collaboration for a Decarbonised Power Sector September 10 | Patrick Hogan, Chief Business Evolution Officer (CBEO)

Decentralised Energy and Resilience – Balancing Grid Stability and Transition Goals September 10 | Yatin Premchand, managing director, Infrastructure Advisory

Maximizing the Benefits of Ester-Fluid Filled Transformers: A Sustainable Innovation for the Power Generation Industry Narong Timthong, senior electrical & transformer specialist

Grid Curtailment Studies: Managing Revenue Risks in Renewable Energy Integration Sansana Rattanasaengsakulthai, electrical engineer



Black & Veatch has been working on infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia for more than 60 years. With approximately 1,300 professionals across its Asia Pacific and India offices, the company has delivered more than 900 projects in the region, deploying more than 80 GW of conventional power generation, solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). Black & Veatch continues to grow its investment in the region, expanding its offices in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

