Bollywood star Shreya Ghoshal to perform in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony

Popular Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal will be performing at the opening ceremony of the Women’s World Cup. According to the ICC, she will take the stage ahead of the tournament’s first match between India and Sri Lanka.

New Delhi: Famous Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform in the opening ceremony of the Women’s World Cup. ICC said that Shreya will perform before the opening match of the Women’s World Cup between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30. Interestingly, the tickets for this global tournament have been kept very low and fans will be able to watch the match for just Rs 100.

What are ticket prices for the League matches?

In the first phase, tickets for all league matches in India are priced at just Rs 100. The favourable pricing of tickets is aimed at ensuring packed stadiums and enthusiastic crowds as women’s sport continues to gain popularity and global appeal. Fans can also register interest for the second phase (for all league matches) for which ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, September 9.

Who recorded the official anthem of the tournament?

Giving information about the opening ceremony, ICC said that leading Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will give a live performance that will celebrate the energy, enthusiasm and unity of women’s cricket on the global stage. Shreya Ghoshal has also recorded the official anthem of the tournament, ‘Bring It Home’.

