CK Birla Hospital – CMRI, the legacy multi-speciality hospital today hosted a press conference on successful participation in India’s first multicentric trial of Supernova stent retriever. The multicentric clinical trial was recently concluded successfully – a landmark achievement for stroke care and medical innovation in India.

CK Birla Hospitals – CMRI was the only hospital in Eastern India participating in the trial. “This pioneering trial marks a significant milestone as the first-ever multicenter study in India focused on validating a new stent retriever device, showcasing India’s growing capabilities in high-quality medical research and device validation”, concludes Dr Deep Das, Professor of Neurology and Consultant Neurointerventionalist at CMRI, Kolkata.

The stent retriever is designed to drastically reduce the cost of stroke intervention devices by more than 50%. Developed with precision and advanced technology, the device ensures targeted treatment for Indian patients with large artery occlusions, maximizing success rates while maintaining safety standards. Dr Dileep Yavagal, Global Principal Investigator of the trial believes that as we make advanced stroke care affordable, life-saving procedures will become more accessible for patients across India, regardless of their socio-economic status.

Commenting on CMRI’s successful participation in the trial, Mr. Sombrata Ray, Unit Head at CMRI Kolkata said, “We, at CMRI, are focused on advancing our neurological capabilities, and this trial was a testament to our commitment. As the only hospital from Eastern India to participate in this trial, we understand the responsibility we hold, and we take this responsibility seriously. Participating in this trial also reinforces our ongoing efforts to combine clinical expertise, research, and innovation to improve outcomes for patients from across the country and beyond. We hope that initiatives like this inspire wider adoption of indigenous medical technologies, ultimately benefiting patients across India.”

As the trial successfully concludes, the focus has shifted to swiftly initiating local manufacturing. This rapid turnaround not only ensures timely availability of the device but also reinforces India’s potential as a hub for medical device production, exemplifying the government’s “Make in India” initiative.

Echoing the sentiment, Dr. Shashvat M. Desai, who designed the device emphasizes that through this trial, we have demonstrated that India is ready to lead in the development and validation of advanced medical technologies. Developed by Gravity Medical Technology, the device will address the urgent need for advanced stroke care in India, where 17 lakh people are affected each year. By expanding access to timely thrombectomy, the device has the potential to save countless lives and prevent lifelong paralysis. “This innovation represents a new era of hope for stroke patients and their families,” said Dr. Biman Kanti Ray, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, Kolkata