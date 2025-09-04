Home

Coolie OTT release: Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s gangster drama surprises fans with a surprise – When and where to watch

Good news for Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s fans: Coolie is arriving early on OTT. Know when and where to watch inside.

In today’s ever-evolving era, where OTT platforms have taken a front seat, the audience gets to witness entertainment from the comfort of their home. Gone are the days when the audience had to wait for months to watch a blockbuster or stand in a long queue to get tickets for a film. But now, within just a few weeks of a theatrical release, blockbuster hits are being brought to living rooms, raising both excitement and curiosity. One such example of this is none other than Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this latest film is all set to arrive on OTT sooner than expected.

Coolie’s box office performance

Released on 14 August, Coolie got mixed reviews from critics but managed to win the hearts of the audience and earned gold at the box office. Collecting over Rs 500 crore worldwide in just 20 days, it became a massive hit. With Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life screen presence and his loyal fan base, through word-of-mouth appreciation, the film saw massive success. The story of this film revolves around Deva, who is a former coolie union leader who confronts powerful enemies following the mysterious death of his friend. The film features powerful performers like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

Early OTT release surprises fans.

After its successful theatrical run, the film is all set to release on OTT sooner than expected. In the cinema world, where most films take around 8 to 10 weeks before streaming on digital, Coolie’s early release on OTT left the audience surprised. However, some people are also showing disappointment that the film isn’t dubbed in Hindi for its OTT release. Its early premiere on a digital platform is also raising a question on the decision of whether the film has underperformed or it is a strategic move to capitalise on its momentum.

Where is it releasing, and when?

Coolie is all set to officially stream on Amazon Prime Video from 11 September, less than a month after hitting theaters. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The streaming announcement was made on social media, accompanied by a poster of Rajinikanth as Deva.

This unexpected sooner release of Coolie has definitely left the audience surprised, but it has also given Rajinikanth’s loyal fans a reason to be happy to witness him entertaining everyone with his charisma from the comfort of their homes.

