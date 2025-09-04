Home

Russia-Ukraine war: EU chief dials PM Modi, hails India-EU partnership, says New Delhi has key role in…

India has an important role to play in ending the Russia-Ukraine war, European Union (EU) chief Ursula von der Leyen said following a telephonic conversation with PM Modi on Thursday.

PM Modi with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (File)

Russia-Ukraine war: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, and said that India has an important role to play in ending the Russia-Ukraine war, as she welcomed New Delhi’s “continued engagement” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an effort to resolve the raging conflict.

What did EU chief say on India’s role in ending Russia-Ukraine war?

“We had the pleasure of speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We warmly welcome India’s continued engagement with President Zelenskyy. India has an important role to play in bringing an end to Russia’s war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace,” Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X.

The European Union (EU) chief noted that the Russia-Ukraine war carries global security consequences and undermines economic stability, and thus poses a risk to the entire world.

She also revealed that the EU plans to agree on a joint strategic agenda at the next EU-India summit, and concluding an FTA with India by the end of the year.

“Looking ahead, we plan to agree on a joint strategic agenda at the next EU-India summit, as early as possible in 2026. We also remain fully committed to concluding the Free Trade Agreement negotiations by the end of the year. To achieve this, progress is needed now,” von der Leyen added.

PM Modi hold joint phone call with top EU leadership

PM Modi held a joint telephone call with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Thursday, as per an official release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“As the world’s largest democratic forces, India and the EU share a strong and close relationship built on trust, shared values, and a common vision for the future. The leaders underlined the role of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity,” it said.

As per the statement, the “leaders also welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security and supply chain resilience, and reaffirmed the shared commitment to an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations and implementation of the IMEEC corridor.”

Prime Minister Modi has invited the two top EU leaders to India for the next India-EU summit which will be held “at an early date of mutual convenience.”

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the efforts to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, and PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability in the region, the statement added.











