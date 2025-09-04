Home

First Indian film to release in China, sold over 50 lakh tickets, name was.., lead actors were…

Indian cinema has been entertaining the audience with its gripping storyline, larger-than-life action, and unforgettable characters for more than a century now. The charm of Indian cinema hasn’t just been limited to India but has been seen across the globe. From the silent film that came out in 1913 to today’s OTT-dominated era, Bollywood has continued to evolve and reinvent itself with time and cultural essence. However, what many people don’t know is that Indian films have also gained immense love in neighbouring countries like China, and much to everyone’s surprise, the first Indian film to be released in China also received massive love and appreciation.

The film that we are talking about is none other than Awaara, which featured Raj Kapoor and Nargis in the lead. Released in the year 1951, it was not only the first Indian but also the first Bollywood film to reach China. Four years after its release, the film was officially premiered in China in the year 1955, marking a historic moment in cross-cultural exchange. Raj Kapoor, famously known as the ‘showman of India,’ was not only the lead in this film, but he also directed this film.

A phenomenal response

From its emotionally gripping story, soulful music, and strong performance, the film received massive appreciation there. Its theme, showcasing love, struggle, and hope, struck a chord with the audience and made it a massive hit. The film initially collected over 40 lakh tickets, but after its re-release in China in 1958, it sold an additional 10 lakh tickets. Altogether, it managed to sell 50 lakh tickets.

Box office collections

Speaking of the film’s worldwide collection, it earned around Rs 30 crores, out of which China alone contributed Rs 7.3 crores. This film broke records with its massive success and numbers that were considered groundbreaking at that time. This film also made Raj Kapoor a household name in China, and his popularity there resonates even today.

History repeated with modern blockbusters.

Decades after Awaara Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which was released in the year 2016, has created the same magic. It earned Rs 1400 crores in China alone, surpassing its Indian box office collection of Rs 538 crores.

Even today, Awara resonates with the audience that paved the way for Bollywood in China.

