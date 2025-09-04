Home

News

Good news for Indians seeking Permanent Residence in Canada; Carney govt invites applications for…; know latest CRS score, other details

Foreign nationals to wish to stay, work or study in Canada, can apply for a Permanent Resident status via the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP).

Representational Image

Canada citizenship: In another opportunity for Indians seeking a Permanent Resident (PR) status in Canada, Canadian immigration service, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has sent invitations to selected foreign citizens to apply for permanent residence under its first Express Entry draw for September.

Who can apply for PR status?

According to details, only those with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 249 or above can be invited to apply for PR status. In case of a draw between two candidates with the lowest score, the applicant who submitted their Express Entry profile first will be eligible.

During the latest Express Entry draw conducted by the IRCC, the lowest-ranked candidate achieved a CRS score of 772, a drop of 28 point from the August 18 draw, when the CRS cut-off score was 800.

What is Express Entry system?

The Canadian federal administration employs the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to rank applicants based on factors such as age, educational background, employment history, and proficiency in languages. The CRS score threshold is adjusted for each Express Entry draw, with the lowest-ranked candidate in the last draw recording a CRS score of 772.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The program is aimed to ease the entry of skilled immigrants, students and who seek permanent residence in Canada.

How to apply for PR status in Canada?

Foreign nationals who wish to stay, work or study in Canada, can apply for a Permanent Resident status via the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). A permanent resident can live, work and study in a specific province or territory in Canada, but is not a Canadian citizen.

Canada’s Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) allow its provinces and territories to select immigrants for permanent residence, based on various criteria like if the applicant has a job offer in the said province, working in an in-demand occupation, prior study experience in the province, or having the resources to start a business in the province.











