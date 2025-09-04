Home

Good news for Jolly LLB 3 makers, Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi’s film get big relief from Allahabad HC, rejects…

‘Jolly LLB 3’ is set to release on 19 September, 2025. Recently, a petition was filed in Allahabad HC to stop the release of the film.



Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s upcoming film ‘Jolly LLB 3’ has got a big relief from the Allahabad High Court. The court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed regarding the film’s song ‘Bhai Vakeel Hai’. The petition claimed that the song insults the judiciary and the legal profession and demanded a ban on the release of the film.

Allahabad HC dismisses plea against Akshay-Arshad’s film

A division bench of Justices Sangeeta Chandra and Brij Raj Singh said that they did not find “anything objectionable” in the song’s lyrics or the film’s teaser and trailer. The court said, “We did not find anything that warrants the interference of this court. We also looked at the lyrics of the song, and we did not find anything that interferes with the genuine profession of lawyers.” Therefore, the court dismissed the petition without imposing any costs.

Several legal notices were issued against Jolly LLB 3 cast

However, this is not the first legal trouble for the film. On August 20, a Pune court issued notices to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. A lawyer, Wajid Khan Bidkar, complained that the film makes fun of the legal system and court proceedings. He also objected to a scene in the film where judges are referred to as ‘mamu’. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have been asked to appear in court on September 28.

Earlier in May 2024, Ajmer District Bar Association president Chandrabhan had also filed a complaint against the filmmakers. He claimed that the franchise disrespects the Indian judiciary system and portrays lawyers and judges in an ‘inappropriate’ manner.

Jolly LLB Part One

The first part of Jolly LLB was released in 2013, starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. In the sequel released in 2017, Akshay Kumar replaced Arshad, and Huma Qureshi was with him. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 has a stellar star cast of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao. The film will release on September 19, 2025.

Story Highlights

