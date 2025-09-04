[ad_1]



Key Takeaways:Grid Dynamics’ new Temporal Agentic AI Platform provides enterprises with a robust solution to build, deploy, and manage thousands of advanced AI agents and workflows.

The platform, created in collaboration with Temporal Technologies, addresses critical enterprise AI challenges by offering enhanced reliability, fault tolerance, and comprehensive observability for complex, long-running AI applications.

Leveraging Temporal's durable execution capabilities, the new platform empowers large businesses to accelerate AI adoption and automate the most complex processes using agentic methods.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services, today announced the launch of its Temporal Agentic AI Platform, developed in collaboration with Temporal Technologies. The new platform empowers enterprises to build, deploy, and manage sophisticated AI solutions with enhanced reliability, scalability, and observability—significantly accelerating AI transformation initiatives.

The Temporal Agentic AI Platform leverages Temporal's durable execution capabilities to overcome common challenges in enterprise AI. These challenges include managing long-running, complex AI workflows, ensuring fault tolerance, and maintaining state across distributed systems. The platform facilitates the creation of next-generation AI agents that can automate intricate business processes and deliver intelligent decision-making.

Key features of the Temporal Agentic AI Platform include:

Reliable AI Workflows: Ensures that multi-step agentic AI processes are fault-tolerant and resume exactly where they left off, even in the event of failures or system restarts.

Scalable Agent Orchestration: Provides robust orchestration for thousands of AI agents, allowing enterprises to seamlessly scale their AI operations.

Enhanced Observability: Offers comprehensive visibility into the execution of agentic AI workflows, enabling easier debugging, monitoring, and auditing of AI-driven processes.

Simplified Development: Streamlines the development of complex agentic AI applications by abstracting away the complexities of distributed systems and state management.

Integration with Existing Systems: Provides integrations for common enterprise systems such as CRM, ERP, and data management.

"Agentic AI Platforms is a relatively new category in the enterprise world, yet many companies have it on their roadmap," said Ilya Katsov, CTO, Americas at Grid Dynamics. "The Temporal Agentic AI Platform addresses critical pain points in deploying and managing AI at scale, providing our largest clients with the tools to build more resilient, intelligent, and autonomous AI systems with minimal overheads and shortest time to market."

"As enterprises shift to operationalizing AI, reliability becomes non-negotiable,” said Preeti Somal, SVP of Engineering at Temporal. “The combination of Grid Dynamics’ platform with Temporal’s Durable Execution model gives developer teams the tools they need to build agentic systems that are reliable and scalable. We’re excited to help teams scale the next generation of AI-powered applications with durability, observability, and production-readiness baked in."

The Temporal Agentic AI Platform is a testament to Grid Dynamics' commitment to delivering transformative AI solutions for enterprises looking to operationalize agentic AI capabilities. To learn more about the Temporal Agentic AI Platform, visit Grid Dynamics Temporal Agentic AI Platform.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 8 years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data and ML platform engineering, cloud platform and product engineering, IoT and edge computing, and digital engagement services. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Temporal Technologies

Temporal Technologies is the creator of the Temporal open-source durable execution platform. Temporal enables developers to build and operate resilient applications at scale by providing a platform that tracks the state of long-running, fault-tolerant workflows. Temporal Website.

