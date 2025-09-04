Home

India’s Yuki Bhambri creates HISTORY, set for maiden grand slam semifinal appearance at US Open

India’s Yuki Bhambri, alongside New Zealand’s Michael Venus, entered into the men’s doubles semifinals of the 2025 US Open on Thursday.



New Delhi: India’s Yuki Bhambri, along with his New Zealand partner Michael Venus, entered into the men’s doubles semifinals of the US Open 2025 on Thursday (IST). The Indo-Kiwi duo pulled off an outstanding win over 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram, securing a 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 victory in a intense quarterfinal on Court 17 in New York.

They will next face Britain’s Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in Friday’s semifinal. For Bhambri, currently ranked world No. 32 and India’s highest-ranked men’s doubles player, marks his maiden appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal.

Bhambri and Frenchman Albano Olivetti advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the US Open last year, but they were defeated in straight sets by Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

Earlier, Bhambri and Venus secured victory over unseeded duo of Colombia’s Gonzalo Escobar and Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela with a 6-1, 7-5 in just an hour and 25 minutes at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Indo-Kiwi pair will now face 11th-seeded team

The Indo-Kiwi pair will now face 11th-seeded team of the 41-year-old American veteran Rajeev Rama and his partner Nikola Mektic of Croatia.

Ram and Mektic defeated the unseeded pair of British player John-Patrick Smith and Brazilian player Fernando Romboli 6-7(7), 7-5, 7-5, in three close sets that lasted for almost three hours.

Ram recorded his 500th tour-level victory with a second-round win at Flushing Meadows, the venue where he secured three back-to-back titles alongside Joe Salisbury from 2021 to 2023. With this feat, Ram became the seventh active player to achieve 500 doubles wins, and he remains the only active American to reach the milestone.

Early exit for Indian doubles players at US Open

Earlier, in Saturday’s first round, Monaco’s Romain Arneodo and Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna were eliminated. Both Arjun Kadhe and his Ecuadorian partner, Diego Hidalgo, were also knocked out in the first round. While, on Sunday, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth were eliminated after a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Brazil’s Fernando Romboli and Australia’s John-Patrick Smith.

