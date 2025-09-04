The Ministry of Education, Government of India, today released the prestigious NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) 2025 rankings, and JIS Group Educational Initiatives has once again demonstrated its academic excellence and consistent performance. Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology (GNIPST) and JIS University have both secured positions in the Top 100 Pharma Colleges of India, with ranks 85 and 97 respectively.

Meanwhile, JIS College of Engineering (JISCE) and Narula Institute of Technology have reaffirmed their place among the Top 300 Engineering Colleges in the country, continuing their strong legacy of academic and research excellence. The recognition is a testament to JIS Group’s commitment to quality education, cutting-edge research, and holistic student development.

Speaking on the achievement, Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group, said, “It is a matter of great pride for us to see our institutions consistently excel in the NIRF rankings. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our colleges for their outstanding performance, and in particular to Narula Institute of Technology and GNIPST, who have been featuring in the NIRF ranking consistently since 2017. This recognition is a reflection of the hard work of our faculty, the dedication of our students, and our mission to nurture future-ready leaders. We will continue to strive for excellence and contribute to India’s education and innovation ecosystem.”

The consistent recognition in NIRF rankings underscores JIS Group’s role as a frontrunner in higher education in Eastern India, reinforcing its vision of shaping minds, empowering students, and strengthening the nation’s knowledge economy.