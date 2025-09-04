Home

Kajol’s great-grandmother Nalini Jaywant was a celebrated actress, died a horrific death, her body was….

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, many actors come and go; some come and become overnight stars out of nowhere, while others shine for a brief time and fade into obscurity in no time. One such similar tale is of one of the most popular actresses from the 1940s who captivated everyone with her natural beauty and impeccable style, but despite winning the hearts of the audience and getting immense success, she died a lonely death, leaving behind mystery and questions about how a celebrated star slips away like that.

The actress that we are talking about is none other than Nalini Jaywant.

Nalini Jaywant’s early life, film debut, and more

Born in 1926, Nalini Jayant ventured into the film industry at a very young age. When she was just 14, she was spotted at a birthday party and was offered her first film, Radhika, in 1941. Her impeccable performance and acting skills captivated everyone’s attention, and later she went on to act in many films and even starred opposite legends like Ashok Kumar, Dev Anand, and Dilip Kumar. Moreover, Dilip Kumar also praised her as one of the greatest actresses he had ever worked with.

Nalini Jaywant’s hit films.

Nalini later appeared in many hit films such as Anokha Pyar (1948), Samadhi (1950), and Sangram (1950). However, her breakthrough moment came with the film Raj Khosla’s Kala Pani (1959) opposite Dev Anand. For this film, she won the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her performances were marked by elegance and intensity, making her one of the finest talents of her time.

Nalini Jaywant’s married life

But during the peak of her career, she made a decision that changed everything. Nalini married filmmaker Virendra Desai, but her relationship did not last for long. Later in 1960, she remarried actor Prabhu Dayal, but because of personal struggles and trauma, she got into alcoholism. Later, she stepped away from the limelight.

What’s interesting is that she is also related to actress Tanuja, which makes her Kajol’s aunt, linking her to one of Bollywood’s most prominent families.

Nalini’s tragic end

Nalini Jaywant took her last breath in 2010 at the age of 84; however, her death left her fans and entire fraternity shocked. Her body was discovered after three days, making people think about her isolated and tragic final years.











