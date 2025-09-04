Home

With this Alibaug investment, Kartik Aaryan will soon be Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon’s future neighbours. Read to know full story!

Kartik Aaryan makes his first-ever land investment, purchases a plot worth Rs…, Amitabh Bachchan will be his…

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has stepped into real-estate investment by acquiring land for the first time. He has purchased a 2,000 sq. ft plot in Chateau de Alibaug worth Rs 2 crore. The Satyaprem Ki Katha star plans to relocate and built his own house there, and will soon be neighbours with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon.

Expressing his views about the purchase, Kartik shared, “Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today — close to Mumbai and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I have invested in land and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment,” according to HT.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan purchased a 0,000 sq. ft. plot in Alibaug for Rs 10 crore. Following that, Kriti Sanon followed his footsteps, and bought a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug. Other A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan (Deja Vu Farms), Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Serene Haven), Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anaita Shroff Adajania (with husband Homi Adajania), Suhana Khan, and Rahul Khanna have acquired a property in Alibaug. Due to its serene beauty and proximity to Mumbai, This makes Alibaug, one of the most popular choices for celebrities to buy homes for holidays or investment purposes.

