‘I was asked to…’: Kunickaa Sadanand reveals harrowing casting couch ordeal, says she lost films after….

Kunickaa Sadanand opened up about harrowing casting couch experience. Scroll down to read about it.

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand has been making rounds on the internet ever since she became a contestant in Bigg Boss 19. While these days she is ruling hearts and the house, she was also once loved by the audience in the 90s. However, while today she is tasting success, there was a time when she lost movies due to casting couch experiences. Kunickaa rose to fame with her side roles, especially the grey ones. She played Reema Lagoo’s friend in Hum Saath Saath Hain and Salman Khan’s stepmother in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. However, the veteran actress’ journey was not easy.

When Kunickaa Was Dropped From a Film

Earlier this year, Kunickaa in an interview with Siddharth Kannan revealed an incident that left her heartbroken. She said that she was finalised for a big film, but then she was rejected for the role after she refused to make sexual compromises.

She said, “I went to the office to collect my signing amount, but they told me I was being replaced because I wouldn’t compromise.”

Kunickaa Recalls the Horror

The veteran actress said that the female producer bluntly asked for favours. Kunickaa recalled that the producer told her, “I’m taking two hungry lions along, so I’ll need to feed them a piece of flesh.”

Kunickaa admitted that the remarks left a deep impression on her mind and it broke her into pieces when the film was taken away from her.

Kunickaa Sadanand in Bigg Boss 19

Kunickaa has been entertaining the audience in Bigg Boss. The veteran actress became the first captain of Bigg Boss season 19. However, she was removed from her position after clashes in the house.

