Home

News

Masterstroke by Siddaramaiah, move to benefit thousands of farmers, Karnataka government plans to…, treated water to recharge…

An earlier assessment by IISc’s Centre for Sustainable Technologies found that the KC Valley project has led to a 58–73% rise in groundwater levels

Siddaramaiah to be removed as Karnataka CM? Congress chief Kharge makes BIG statement

New Delhi: In a major move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reaffirmed his government’s strong green push by inaugurating Phase 2 of the Koramangala–Challaghatta (KC) Valley project. The project aims at recharging 272 lakes in water-starved districts using treated wastewater. CM Siddaramaiah said that that 30 lakes in Kolar taluk are being filled from the Laxmi Sagar pump house, with the full rollout to be completed by December, at a cost of Rs 446 crore.

“This project is a green initiative, CM Siddaramaiah said. According to the reports, 272 lakes will be filled through this project. Since there are no rivers in the Kolar and Chikkaballapur regions, the project will greatly benefit farmers, Siddaramaiah said.

Here are some of the key details:

An earlier assessment by IISc’s Centre for Sustainable Technologies found that the KC Valley project has led to a 58–73% rise in groundwater levels

This project also led to tenfold increase in daily groundwater recharge rates, improved water quality, and enhanced agricultural productivity in Kolar and Chikkaballapur,

The project transforms Bengaluru’s treated sewage into a sustainable resource under the “Reuse, Recharge, Restore” (RRR) model—a prime example of circular economy in action.

Experts have long highlighted local lake rejuvenation with tertiary-treated water as a practical solution to Karnataka’s water disputes

This has also reduced reliance on distant reservoirs and mitigating high costs and inter-district conflicts.

“This water is not meant for drinking. However, the groundwater level in the areas around the lakes has improved significantly,” the chief minister said in a tweet. By tapping into this green framework, Siddaramaiah’s administration has repurposed excess treated water into a lifeline for parched regions.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Hitting out at the critics without naming them, the chief minister said: “Although some people tried to spread misinformation about the project, it has already been proven that there is no truth to such claims. It has been demonstrated that there are no problems for crops or for livestock.”











