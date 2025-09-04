Mridul Tiwari gets hurt as Abhishek Bajaj goes Overboard in captaincy task – WATCH

Home

New Bigg Boss 19 promo shows contestants rushing toward the machine in excitement. In the process, Abhishek Bajaj forcefully pushes Mridul Tiwari, causing him to fall hard to the ground.

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 19, a heated incident took place during the captaincy task and left Mridul Tiwari injured. Salman Khan’s reality show, which is known for its high-voltage drama, saw yet another fight when the housemates were arguing with Pranit More, referring to Zeishan Quadri as ‘Kerosene.’ The following promo, where Mridul gets injured after Abhishek Bajaj’s aggressive assault, has left netizens in shock.

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Gets Injured

A new video, which has been doing the rounds on the internet, shows Abhishek getting aggressive. The video shows the housemates gearing up for a leadership task. To claim access to the special machine, they must stand behind the designated mark, and whoever reaches it first will be declared the new head of the house.

As soon as the task is completed, Mridul rushes to the living room to get first aid.

However, Baseer was left fuming after the task was completed. He was seen having a bicker with Abhishek Bajaj and challenged him over his behaviour. He accused Bajaj of hurting other housemates by running in the wrong direction.

However, Abhishek bluntly refused to acknowledge his mistake. Mridul sustained some injuries on his nose and lips while performing the task. With so many high-emotion situations going on, fans are excited to see what happens next.

Talking about Bigg Boss 19, the show is getting more gripping with each episode. Popular contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, and Kunickaa Sadanand are leaving a strong mark with their actions inside the house.

