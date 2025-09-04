MRM Health Raises €55 Million Series B to Advance Best-in-Class Microbiome-Based Biotherapeutic Product Pipeline





Business Wire India

Funding to support Phase 2b trial with MRM Health’s lead program MH002 in ulcerative colitis and advance two additional programs to IND approval

Strategic partnership with Biocodex in biotherapeutics development and manufacturing adds significant non-dilutive funding in addition to the Series B financing

Investment fuels expansion of proprietary CORAL® platform and pipeline

\MRM Health NV, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering microbiome-based therapeutics for inflammatory diseases and immune-oncology, today announced the successful closing of a €55 million (US$64 million) Series B financing round.

The round was led by French pharmaceutical group Biocodex and included strong participation from German-based ATHOS, as well as new investor BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity and existing investors SFPIM, Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH), OMX Europe Venture Fund (OMX), Qbic II and VIB.

Validation of Leadership Position in Microbiome-Based Therapeutics

Proceeds will enable MRM Health to complete a Phase 2b clinical trial for its lead program MH002 in patients suffering from mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. MH002 is currently the most advanced Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) based on rationally-designed combination of disease specific bacteria (microbial consortia), for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), with positive clinical data in Phase 2a trials showing safety and initial efficacy in both mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis and in the orphan disease indication pouchitis.

In addition, the company will advance two highly innovative novel microbial consortia programs to IND approval, targeting inflammation and improved efficacy of immune-oncology therapies, respectively. MRM Health also plans to expand its portfolio of LBPs through strategic partnerships in both human and animal health.

Strategic Development and Manufacturing Partnership

As part of the financing, MRM Health and Biocodex intend to enter a strategic collaboration to develop both novel therapeutic assets and scalable manufacturing capabilities for LBPs. This partnership will provide significant additional non-dilutive funding in the coming years, further strengthening the company’s operational foundation.

Leadership Perspectives

“This funding marks a pivotal moment for MRM Health,” said Sam Possemiers, CEO of MRM Health. “With the support of our experienced international investor syndicate, we are now well positioned to deliver transformative therapies for patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, where current treatments often fall short. Our CORAL® platform gives us a unique edge in designing potent, resilient and scalable microbiome-based therapeutics. This new funding will allow us to further build both our platform and pipeline.”

“Biocodex is a pioneer in microbiota science for over 70 years,” said Nicolas Coudurier, CEO of Biocodex. “We are excited to support MRM Health’s unique platform approach and leadership role in the field, reflecting our strategy of fostering innovation rooted in our core expertise. By combining our long-standing leadership in microbiota with breakthrough live biotherapeutics platforms, we aim to deliver meaningful solutions for patients, worldwide.”

“MRM Health is at the forefront of a new era in microbiome-based therapeutics,” said Julian Zachmann, from ATHOS. “Their technology has reached the maturity needed to effectively develop, scale and commercialize live biotherapeutics for major chronic inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. We are proud to support their journey toward significant patient impact.”

“BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity is delighted to join a strong syndicate of investors to support the further development of MRM Health. With two decades of unique scientific expertise in the field of microbiome, this funding round reflects our confidence in MRM Health’s technology and the management’s ability to translate science into therapeutic solutions that will truly make a difference for patients,” said Raf Moons, Head of BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity.

“We warmly welcome our new investors and thank them for their trust,” said Werner Cautreels, Chairman of MRM Health Board of Directors. “With this strong international syndicate, MRM Health is well equipped to advance its pipeline and deliver this novel class of therapeutics to patients in need of alternative, innovative treatment options.”

Board Expansion

As part of the Series B financing, Jean-Patrick Hennebelle (Biocodex), Julian Zachmann (ATHOS) and Goedele Ertveldt (SFPIM) will join MRM Health’s Board of Directors.

For more information, please follow us on LinkedIn, visit the website at www.mrmhealth.com.

About MH002

MH002 is currently the most advanced rationally-designed live microbial consortium therapy in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, with positive clinical data in Phase 2a clinical trials showing safety and initial efficacy in both mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis and in the orphan disease indication pouchitis. It was developed through MRM Health’s proprietary CORAL® technology and comprises six well-characterized and safe commensal strains, selected and optimized to tackle key disease-driving mechanisms with enhanced activity and robustness. MH002 is manufactured through the Company’s breakthrough scalable and standardized cGMP manufacturing platform, allowing for the production of complete consortia as a single drug substance. This unique ability of CORAL® to enable scalable, cost-effective manufacturing of complete optimized consortia in a single process is expected to provide both key regulatory and patient compliance advantages.

About MRM Health

MRM Health is a clinical-stage biotech developing innovative microbiome-based Live Biotherapeutic Products for chronic inflammatory diseases with high unmet needs. Its CORAL® platform enables the design and manufacturing of disease-focused microbial consortia with enhanced efficacy and scalability. In addition to advancing its lead program MH002 into pivotal clinical development in ulcerative colitis and the orphan disease indication pouchitis, MRM Health has ongoing preclinical programs in other inflammatory diseases and in immune-oncology.

About Biocodex

Biocodex is an independent French pharmaceutical group present in over 100 countries. A pioneer in microbiota research, it has made this ecosystem a core strategic focus, firmly convinced of its essential role in global health. Biocodex develops innovative healthcare solutions across microbiota, women’s health, rare diseases, and common health conditions. With 1,800 employees worldwide and a true family-owned identity, Biocodex combines scientific excellence industrial know-how with international reach, to deliver innovative and responsible healthcare solutions – true to its purpose: Empowering everyone to live fully.

About ATHOS

With its heritage in healthcare and life sciences, ATHOS is a single-family office that supports entrepreneurs to positively impact health and well-being. Known to the broader public as the long-term majority investor of BioNTech, ATHOS remains committed to advancing medical innovation and building transformative companies for the future.

About BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity

BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity is the private equity branch of BNP Paribas Fortis and has been active on the private equity market in Belgium since 1981. BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity takes minority stakes and provides mezzanine financing to well-performing companies. In addition, BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity invests in specialized venture capital and private equity funds present on the Belgian market. Direct investments of BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity comprise Studio 100, Konings, Penne, Quality Assistance, Hannecard, PointChaud and Ecosteryl.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903614744/en/





